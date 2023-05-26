Viscom (ETR:V6C) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Viscom (ETR:V6C) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Viscom:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €7.9m ÷ (€117m - €41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Viscom has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electronic industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Viscom compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Viscom here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Viscom Tell Us?

In terms of Viscom's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 35%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 10%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Viscom's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Viscom is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 54% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

