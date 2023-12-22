Visdynamics Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.013 (vs RM0.049 in FY 2022)

Visdynamics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:VIS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM26.6m (down 48% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM2.84m (down 78% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 11% (down from 25% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.013 (down from RM0.049 in FY 2022).

KLSE:VIS Earnings and Revenue History December 22nd 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Visdynamics Holdings Berhad shares are up 2.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.