Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VIS) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VIS) stock up by 2.5% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is:

9.7% = RM6.3m ÷ RM65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Even so, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 9.9%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 17% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Visdynamics Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (implying that the company retains 73% of its profits), it seems that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad.

