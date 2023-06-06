Are Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VIS) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Visdynamics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:VIS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 40%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is:

10% = RM6.6m ÷ RM64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

On the face of it, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Visdynamics Holdings Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Visdynamics Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (implying that the company retains 73% of its profits), it seems that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

