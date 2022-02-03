U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Proximity Sensors Receive 2021 China IoT Innovation Award From Elecfans

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Fully Integrated VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 Deliver High Resolution Up to 20 µm for Force Sensing

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 Automotive Grade proximity sensors have been recognized by industry magazine Elecfans with a 2021 China IoT Innovation Award in the “Sensor Technology” category.

Now in its sixth year, the China IoT Innovation Awards recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the IoT industry. Finalists are determined by online voting, with Elecfans editors and industry experts voting to select the winners. This year Vishay’s VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 fully integrated proximity sensors were recognized for delivering resolution up to 20 µm, which is higher than previous-generation sensors at a lower cost.

The AEC-Q101 qualified VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 each combine a photodiode, amplifier, and ADC circuitry in a 4 mm by 2.36 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.75 mm profile. The VCNL3030X01 features an onboard infrared emitter (IRED), while the VCNL3036X01 is designed to be used with up to three external IREDs, for which an onboard driver with internal logic is provided. When used for force sensing applications in steering wheel controls for today’s smart vehicles, the devices prevent false triggers and even allow users to wear gloves.

The proximity sensors support the I²C bus communication interface, while their programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds, which reduces the continuous communication with the microcontroller. Featuring selectable 12-bit and 16-bit outputs, the devices use intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 feature IRED / LED pulse current of 200 mA and offer the flexibility to fine-tune the current for short displacements.

Award winners were announced at a ceremony on Dec. 10 in Shenzhen. Zhiwei Huang, assistant sales manager for Vishay China, was on hand to accept the award on Vishay’s behalf. A complete list of winners can be found at http://www.elecfans.com/activity/iot2021/awards_winners.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today announced that its VCNL3030X01 and VCNL3036X01 Automotive Grade proximity sensors have been recognized by %23Elecfans with a 2021 China IoT Innovation Award in the %23SensorTechnology category. - https://bit.ly/3HkdUqa

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


