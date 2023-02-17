Vishay Intertechnology Brings Power Electronic Components for Next-Generation Applications to ELECRAMA 2023

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Company to Exhibit ESTA Power Electronic and LVAC Capacitors, While Highlighting Breadth of Industry-Leading Solutions in a Series of Demonstrations Across a Variety of Markets

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company will be showcasing its industry-leading power electronic components at ELECRAMA 2023, taking place Feb. 18-22 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, NCR, India. At the event, Vishay will exhibit its extensive offering of Vishay ESTA power electronic capacitors (PEC) and LVAC power capacitors. Visitors to booth H16B3 will also experience a wide range of the company’s passive, semiconductor, and optoelectronics solutions in a series of demonstrations that are paving the way for next-generation products in today’s fastest growing markets, including locomotive, industrial, renewables, e-mobility, and on- and off-board chargers.



Highlights at ELECRAMA 2023 will include demos that address a wide range of applications, including:

Current sensing for the automotive, industrial, medical, and AMS segments utilizing WSL Power Metal Strip ® resistors with extremely low TCR

Pulse load applications for electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), smart meters, inverters, and solar inverters, where MELF resistors will take on thin and thick film technologies in a head-to-head competition

Power backup, burst power support, and energy harvesting for micro UPS power sources and energy recovering applications, featuring EDLC ENYCAP™ ruggedized electrical double-layer energy storage capacitors

A unidirectional, 11 kW three-phase AC on-board charger (OBC) with a BOM consisting of 90 % Vishay parts, including MOSFET and diode power modules in the EMIPAK 1B package, LLC transformers, PFC chokes, common mode filters, filter and DC-Link capacitors, shunts, and more

A 48 V inverter power stage for light electric vehicles (LEV) with a BOM consisting of 100 % Vishay parts, including MOSFETs, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, Power Metal Strip resistors, NTCs, and transient voltage suppressors (TVS)



Vishay ESTA offers a variety of cost-effective power capacitors for harmonic control, filtering, and voltage stabilization. The devices provide reliable performance across the most rugged environmental conditions in wind turbines, solar power plants, traction and industrial drives, and more. PECs on display at ELECRAMA 2023 will include rectangular, tubular, and hermetically sealed devices, in addition to rectangular plastic box capacitors. LVAC power capacitors will consist of resin-, gas-, and oil-filled heavy duty devices, as well as box capacitors and detuned reactors.

In addition, Vishay passive components on display at ELECRAMA 2023 will include ceramic and metallized polypropylene film capacitors; thick film power and aluminum-housed wirewound resistors; and IHLP® series power inductors. Highlighted Vishay semiconductor solutions will include optocouplers for high voltage converter applications and high voltage motors; IGBT and MOSFET drivers; AEC-Q PowerPAK® 8 x 8 power MOSFETs; HVM high voltage MOSFETs; Gen V TrenchFET® MOSFETs; Gen 5 FRED Pt® hyperfast rectifiers; Gen 3 silicon carbide (SiC) PFC diodes; Trench MOS barrier Schottky rectifier for PV solar cells; and diodes and thyristor modules.

The biggest showcase of the world of electricity, ELECRAMA brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that power the planet. The exhibition features not just equipment and technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric — from technical conferences to industry summits. For more information on ELECRAMA, please visit https://elecrama.com/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. ENYCAP is a trademark and FRED Pt, Power Metal Strip and IHLP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology. PowerPAK and TrenchFET are registered trademarks of Siliconix Incorporated.

