U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,664.26
    +78.64 (+2.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,398.74
    +673.23 (+2.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,761.44
    +185.82 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.21
    +42.49 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +3.28 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.60
    +27.60 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    +1.39 (+7.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    +0.0034 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5870
    -0.2170 (-5.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1295
    +0.0129 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3400
    -0.3890 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,424.79
    +300.55 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.76
    +7.41 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,906.46
    +12.65 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast Rectifiers in Isolated Package Deliver Best in Class Reverse Recovery Performance

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
·3 min read
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Offered in X-Type and New W-Type Speed Classes, 12 A and 15 A Devices Combine Low Qrr Down to 75 nC With Improved Erec for Increased Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers in a fully isolated TO-220 FullPAK 2L package. Offering the best reverse recovery performance for devices in their class, the 12 A VS-E5TW1206FP-N3 and VS-E5TX1206FP-N3 and 15 A VS-E5TW1506FP-N3 and VS-E5TX1506FP-N3 are designed to increase the efficiency of medium frequency converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.

Compared to previous-generation solutions, the Vishay Semiconductors devices released today reduce reverse recovery charge (Qrr) by 60 %, resulting in 90 % lower recovery losses. Furthermore, the rectifiers deliver a 10 % improvement in reverse recovery energy (Erec) compared to the closest competing device, a softer recovery tail for improved EMI reduction, and more stable operation over their entire operating temperature range for increased thermal performance.

With the latest addition to its family of Gen 5 600 V FRED Pt rectifiers, Vishay is extending the benefits of high end Si technology to different circuit topologies, including classic and bridgeless power factor correction (PFC) front-end configurations. The devices will serve as output and PFC rectifiers for AC/DC and DC/DC power stages in industrial applications — including air conditioners, off-board chargers, lighting, hybrid solar inverters, and UPS — where they will guarantee system reliability and robustness without compromising on performance.

The VS-E5TW1206FP-N3, VS-E5TX1206FP-N3, VS-E5TW1506FP-N3, and VS-E5TX1506FP-N3 are available in X-type and the new W-type speed classes. For CCM and resonant applications with higher switching frequencies to 100 kHz and low di/dt to 350 kHz, W-type devices deliver lower Qrr, while X-type rectifiers offer lower forward voltage. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the rectifiers provide high temperature operation to +175 °C and isolation voltage of 2500 V.

Device Specification Table:

Part number

VR (V)

IF(AV) (A)

VF typ. at +125 °C (V)

trr (ns)

Qrr typ. (nC)

Package

VS-E5TW1206FP-N3

600

12

1.75

16

75

TO-220 FullPAK 2L

VS-E5TW1506FP-N3

600

15

1.5

17

97

TO-220 FullPAK 2L

VS-E5TX1206FP-N3

600

12

1.36

17

130

TO-220 FullPAK 2L

VS-E5TX1506FP-N3

600

15

1.3

19

180

TO-220 FullPAK 2L

Samples of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust oday introduced four new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers in a fully isolated TO-220 FullPAK 2L package. - https://bit.ly/3EaXKRc

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96976 (VS-E5TW1206FP-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96972 (VS-E5TW1506FP-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96974 (VS-E5TX1206FP-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96969 (VS-E5TX1506FP-N3)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720302449882

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • This big tech stock looks way oversold. Here’s your best strategy for buying it now in this volatile market.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley says this is one of the best oversold stock names to start buying right now.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • UK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand

    British manufacturing output fell for a third month in a row in September and orders declined for a fourth consecutive month, hurt by falling foreign demand, according to a closely watched survey released on Monday. The S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.4 from August's 27-month low of 47.3 but remained below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction and was a fraction weaker than the initial 'flash' estimate of 48.5. "September saw new export business contract at the quickest pace since May 2020, with reports of lower demand from the U.S., the EU and China," S&P Global said.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • 6 Key Steps to Financial Planning

    The key to gaining financial security is to set financial goals and keep re-evaluating your progress. Without working toward anything specific, you're likely to spend more than you should without realizing, leaving you vulnerable to life's unexpected moments. Financial planning … Continue reading → The post 2022 Financial Planning Checklist appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Bonduelle's profits fall as droughts, supply crunch weigh

    (Reuters) -French plant-based food company Bonduelle reported lower annual profits on Monday, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, bad crops, supply chain disruption and rising inflation. The war between Russia and Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, while drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. Bonduelle's ready-to-eat fresh activities in North America declined in what it called a less dynamic market, after it raised prices to preserve margins and ceased sales of non-contributing ranges to some clients.

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P - live updates

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 slumps as much as 1pc; Pound wipes out gains Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Rides on Robust Entertainment Business

    Dave & Buster's (PLAY) benefits from robust entertainment offerings, sales-building initiatives and robust digitalization.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Viasat Stock Is Soaring. There’s a ‘Path to Positive Free Cash Flow.’

    Viasat agreed to sell some operations to L3Harris Technologies for $2 billion, and will use part of the proceeds for the acquisition of Inmarsat.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • DuPont acquisition of Chandler company still awaits approval from China

    The $5 billion merger deal had been announced last November but has been held up as it works through regulatory approvals. Rogers is one of Arizona's largest public companies with more than 3,500 global employees and annual revenue approaching $1 billion.

  • India Cuts Windfall Taxes on Diesel, Aviation Fuel and Local Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- India slashed windfall taxes on locally produced crude oil, and for exported diesel and aviation turbine fuel, in line with the decline in international prices.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of Ru

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Celsius ex-CEO withdrew US$10 mln before freeze on client accounts: FT reports

    Alex Mashinsky, who resigned as chief executive officer of Celsius on Sept. 27, reportedly withdrew US$10 million from the crypto exchange in May, weeks before it filed for bankruptcy and froze withdrawals in June, according to the Financial Times. See related article: Celsius on thin ice well before its bankruptcy: CNBC report Fast facts A […]

  • Goldman’s Petershill, Hunter Point Near SLR Capital Stake Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit and Hunter Point Capital agreed to acquire a minority stake in credit-focused asset manager SLR Capital Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The transaction involving Petershill and Bennett Goodman’s Hunter Point, which each specialize in the business of buying general partner stakes, may be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the talks are private. Terms couldn’t immediat

  • Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for FXD

  • China EV Sales: BYD Sales Boom, Nio Deliveries Hit Record In Q3

    China EV sales: BYD sales kept surging in Q3. Nio deliveries hit a record and Li Auto beat its just-lowered target, both fueled by new models. Xpeng is lagging.