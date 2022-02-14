U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

New Vishay Intertechnology High Power IR Emitters Deliver 30 % Higher Radiant Intensity in 20 % Smaller Footprint

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
·3 min read
  VSH
    Watchlist
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

For High Drive Currents to 1.5 A DC and 5 A Pulsed, 850 nm and 940 nm Devices Offer Radiant Intensity to 6,000 mW/sr in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm SMD Packages

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today broadened its optoelectronics portfolio with the release of six new 850 nm and 940 nm high power infrared (IR) emitters that deliver best in class radiant intensity in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm surface-mount packages. Built on Vishay’s SurfLight™ surface emitter chip technology, the Vishay Semiconductors devices are designed for high drive currents up to 1.5 A DC and 5 A pulsed in industrial and consumer applications.

Featuring a double-stack chip, the IR emitters released today provide high radiant intensity up to 6,000 mW/sr at a 5 A pulse current. 30 % higher than previous-generation solutions and 10 % higher than the closest competing device, these values enable greater illumination distance while minimizing the number of components required to lower costs and save space. For further space savings, the emitters occupy a 20 % smaller footprint than competing devices and previous-generation solutions.

The IR emitters are ideal for eye tracking in gaming, as well as night vision for CCTV, machine vision, toll systems, number plate recognition, and general IR illumination. For these applications, the devices combine their high radiant intensity with three angles of half intensity — ± 28°, ± 40°, and ± 60° — an increased ambient temperature range from -40 °C to +125 °C, and low thermal resistance from 6 K/W to 9 K/W.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the emitters support lead (Pb)-free reflow soldering. The devices offer high ESD immunity up to 5 kV in accordance with ANSI / ESDA / JEDEC® JS-001, a floor life of 168 hours, and a moisture sensitivity level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020E.

Device Specification Table:

Part number

Centroid wavelength
(nm)

Typ. radiant intensity (mW/sr) at

Angle of half
intensity

IF = 1 A

IF = 5 A

VSMA1085250

850

1350

6000

± 28°

VSMA1085400

850

925

4100

± 40°

VSMA1085600

850

490

2200

± 60°

VSMA1094250

940

1250

5300

± 28°

VSMA1094400

940

850

3600

± 40°

VSMA1094600

940

460

1950

± 60°

Samples and production quantities of the new IR emitters are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ and SurfLight are trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today broadened its optoelectronics portfolio with the release of six new 850 nm and 940 nm high power IR emitters that deliver best in class radiant intensity in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm surface-mount packages. - https://bit.ly/3JrrOaM

Link to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80297 (VSMA1085250)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80294 (VSMA1085400)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80298 (VSMA1085600)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80299 (VSMA1094250)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80295 (VSMA1094400)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80300 (VSMA1094600)

Link to product photo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720296426617

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


