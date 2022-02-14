New Vishay Intertechnology High Power IR Emitters Deliver 30 % Higher Radiant Intensity in 20 % Smaller Footprint

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

For High Drive Currents to 1.5 A DC and 5 A Pulsed, 850 nm and 940 nm Devices Offer Radiant Intensity to 6,000 mW/sr in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm SMD Packages

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today broadened its optoelectronics portfolio with the release of six new 850 nm and 940 nm high power infrared (IR) emitters that deliver best in class radiant intensity in 3.4 mm by 3.4 mm surface-mount packages. Built on Vishay’s SurfLight™ surface emitter chip technology, the Vishay Semiconductors devices are designed for high drive currents up to 1.5 A DC and 5 A pulsed in industrial and consumer applications.



Featuring a double-stack chip, the IR emitters released today provide high radiant intensity up to 6,000 mW/sr at a 5 A pulse current. 30 % higher than previous-generation solutions and 10 % higher than the closest competing device, these values enable greater illumination distance while minimizing the number of components required to lower costs and save space. For further space savings, the emitters occupy a 20 % smaller footprint than competing devices and previous-generation solutions.

The IR emitters are ideal for eye tracking in gaming, as well as night vision for CCTV, machine vision, toll systems, number plate recognition, and general IR illumination. For these applications, the devices combine their high radiant intensity with three angles of half intensity — ± 28°, ± 40°, and ± 60° — an increased ambient temperature range from -40 °C to +125 °C, and low thermal resistance from 6 K/W to 9 K/W.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the emitters support lead (Pb)-free reflow soldering. The devices offer high ESD immunity up to 5 kV in accordance with ANSI / ESDA / JEDEC® JS-001, a floor life of 168 hours, and a moisture sensitivity level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020E.

Device Specification Table:

Part number

Centroid wavelength

(nm)

Typ. radiant intensity (mW/sr) at Angle of half

intensity

I F = 1 A I F = 5 A VSMA1085250 850 1350 6000 ± 28° VSMA1085400 850 925 4100 ± 40° VSMA1085600 850 490 2200 ± 60° VSMA1094250 940 1250 5300 ± 28° VSMA1094400 940 850 3600 ± 40° VSMA1094600 940 460 1950 ± 60°

Samples and production quantities of the new IR emitters are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks.



Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

