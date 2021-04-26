U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Vishay Intertechnology Infrared Sensor Module Features Extended Temperature Range for Outdoor Applications

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
·3 min read
Enhanced TSSP77038 in Heimdall Package Offers Storage Temp. Range of -40 °C to +110 °C and Operating Temp. Range of -30 °C to +85 °C

MALVERN, Pa., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new extended temperature “E” option for its TSSP77038 infrared (IR) sensor module in the Heimdall package. Designed to meet the special requirements of outdoor applications, the Vishay Semiconductors TSSP77038ETR has been enhanced with a storage temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C and an operating temperature range of -30 °C to +85 °C.

Standard packages for IR sensor modules offer limited storage and operating temperature ranges of -25 °C to +85 °C. With the robust design of its Heimdall package, the TSSP77038ETR is able to handle a wider temperature range, making the device ideal for operation in applications exposed to direct sunlight and large temperature variations, including garage door light barrier systems, door locks, and sensors for package and trash bins.

The TSSP77038ETR delivers long range presence sensing up to 8 m when used with Vishay’s TSAL6200 IR emitting diode at a forward current of 50 mA. The device is ideal for sensing the distance to objects for toys, drones, and robots, and it may also be used as a reflective sensor for hand dryers, towel or soap dispensers, water faucets, toilets, vending machine fall detectors, and security and pet gates.

Designed to receive IR pulses from an emitter with a peak wavelength of 940 nm, the sensor module operates at a supply voltage range from 2.5 V to 5.5 V, features a low supply current of 0.7 mA, and is sensitive to a carrier frequency of 38 kHz. The device is insensitive to supply voltage ripple noise and provides shielding against EMI, while a daylight blocking filter suppresses visible light. The sensor module is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the TSSP77038ETR are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces a new extended temperature 'E' option for its TSSP77038 infrared (IR) sensor module in the Heimdall package. - https://bit.ly/3dGEtt7

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82470 (TSSP770..)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718942572268

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
Email: bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


