Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Gen 7 Platform of 1200 V FRED Pt® Hyperfast Rectifiers With Two Devices in SMA (DO-214AC) Package

For Industrial and Automotive Applications, 1 A Rectifiers Offer Low Q rr Down to 150 nC and V F of 1.10 V While Reducing Parasitic Capacitance and Improving E rec

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the first two devices in its new Gen 7 platform of 1200 V FRED Pt® Hyperfast rectifiers. Offered in the SMA (DO-214AC) package, the 1 A rectifiers offer the best trade-off between reverse recovery charge (Q rr ) and forward voltage drop for devices in their class. Optimized for industrial and automotive applications, the Vishay Semiconductors VS-E7MH0112-M3 and AEC-Q101 qualified VS-E7MH0112HM3 are designed to increase the efficiency of auxiliary functions and low power stages for AC/DC and DC/DC converters.



The rectifiers released today combine a fast recovery time of 75 ns with a Q rr down to 150 nC typical. Compared to the closest competing device on the market, their 1.10 V typical forward voltage drop is 10 % lower, while they achieve 50 % lower parasitic capacitance without compromising device reliability. Furthermore, the rectifiers deliver a 10 % improvement in reverse recovery energy (E rec ) compared to previous-generation solutions, and offer a softer recovery tail for improved EMI reduction.

The devices will serve as clamp, snubber, and freewheeling diodes in flyback auxiliary power supplies and high frequency rectifiers for bootstrap driver functionality while providing desaturation protection for the latest fast switching IGBTs and Si / SiC MOSFETs. Typical applications for the VS-E7MH0112-M3 and Automotive Grade VS-E7MH0112HM3 include industrial and telecom equipment, on-board chargers and motors for electric vehicles (EV), and Ćuk converters and industrial LED PFC CrM SEPIC circuitry.

The VS-E7MH0112-M3 and VS-E7MH0112HM3 feature a planar structure and platinum doped lifetime control that guarantee system reliability and robustness without compromising on performance, while their optimized stored charge and low recovery current minimize switching losses and reduce power dissipation. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices feature a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and offer high temperature operation to +175 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the new Gen 7 devices are available now, with a lead time of 20 weeks.

