Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 26th of March. The dividend yield will be 1.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Vishay Intertechnology was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 152% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 45.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Vishay Intertechnology Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Although it's important to note that Vishay Intertechnology's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Vishay Intertechnology's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Vishay Intertechnology is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Vishay Intertechnology you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.