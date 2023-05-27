Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 29th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Vishay Intertechnology's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Vishay Intertechnology's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Vishay Intertechnology Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.24 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Vishay Intertechnology to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Vishay Intertechnology has been growing its earnings per share at 144% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Vishay Intertechnology Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Vishay Intertechnology that investors should take into consideration. Is Vishay Intertechnology not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

