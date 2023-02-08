U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,100.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,757.50
    -19.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.30
    -12.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +0.73 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.30
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.78
    -0.65 (-3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9000
    -0.1720 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,183.26
    +163.37 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.18
    +9.22 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.78
    +55.07 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Vishay Intertechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
·14 min read
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Total Cash Return to Stockholders of $140.2 Million for FY 2022

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • 4Q 2022 revenues of $855.3 million, a decrease of 7.5% versus 3Q 2022, reflecting stable pricing and a volume decline; up 1.5% versus 4Q 2021.

  • 4Q 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.51 per share; adjusted EPS of $0.69 per share.

  • FY 2022 capex of $325.3 million.

  • FY 2022 free cash flow of $160.2 million.

  • FY 2022 total cash return to stockholders of $140.2 million.

“During the fourth quarter we began to see indications of an inventory correction, which impacted revenues and our gross profit margin. Given that over 60% of our revenue is derived from the automotive and industrial ends markets which are experiencing strong demand from mega electrification trends, we are anticipating a narrow inventory correction in the first half of the year. For 2022, Vishay continued its track record of strong cash flow generation, providing ample funds to return a total of $140.2 million to stockholders through a combination of dividend payments and stock repurchases. This equates to 87.5% of free cash flow, which is well above the 70% floor we have committed to in our stockholders’ return policy,” said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO.

“Looking ahead, Vishay will implement a number of initiatives to prepare the company to meet our customers’ growing demand while investing more heavily in technical resources and capacity. Our goal in the near term is to position Vishay to be ready to fully participate in mega electrification trends in our end markets thereby generating substantial top line growth and expanded margins,” concluded Mr. Smejkal.

1Q 2023 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $825 million and $865 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 28.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13734859. Interested parties may also access a real-time webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.vishay.com. A presentation accompanying management’s prepared remarks will be posted approximately 30 minutes before the conference call starts. For interested parties who are unable to join the live call, there will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13734859.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “looking ahead” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

Summary of Operations

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

3,497,401

 

 

$

3,240,487

 

 

Costs of products sold*

 

2,438,412

 

 

 

2,352,574

 

 

Gross profit

 

1,058,989

 

 

 

887,913

 

 

Gross margin

 

30.3

%

 

 

27.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses*

 

443,503

 

 

 

420,111

 

 

Operating income

 

615,486

 

 

 

467,802

 

 

Operating margin

 

17.6

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(17,129

)

 

 

(17,538

)

 

Other

 

(4,852

)

 

 

(15,654

)

 

Total other income (expense) - net

 

(21,981

)

 

 

(33,192

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

593,505

 

 

 

434,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

163,022

 

 

 

135,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

430,483

 

 

 

298,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,673

 

 

 

967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

428,810

 

 

$

297,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

2.99

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

2.98

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

143,399

 

 

 

145,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

143,915

 

 

 

145,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per share

$

0.400

 

 

$

0.385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The year ended December 31, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarters ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

October 1, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

855,298

 

 

$

924,798

 

 

$

843,072

 

 

Costs of products sold

 

606,178

 

 

 

635,260

 

 

 

613,116

 

 

Gross profit

 

249,120

 

 

 

289,538

 

 

 

229,956

 

 

Gross margin

 

29.1

%

 

 

31.3

%

 

 

27.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

113,812

 

 

 

106,436

 

 

 

108,311

 

 

Operating income

 

135,308

 

 

 

183,102

 

 

 

121,645

 

 

Operating margin

 

15.8

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(4,490

)

 

 

(4,110

)

 

 

(4,292

)

 

Other

 

(2,618

)

 

 

2,137

 

 

 

(3,495

)

 

Total other income (expense) - net

 

(7,108

)

 

 

(1,973

)

 

 

(7,787

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

128,200

 

 

 

181,129

 

 

 

113,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

54,999

 

 

 

40,566

 

 

 

77,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

73,201

 

 

 

140,563

 

 

 

36,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

413

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

72,788

 

 

$

140,061

 

 

$

36,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

141,643

 

 

 

142,887

 

 

 

145,019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

142,247

 

 

 

143,447

 

 

 

145,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per share

$

0.100

 

 

$

0.100

 

 

$

0.100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

610,825

 

 

$

774,108

 

 

Short-term investments

 

305,272

 

 

 

146,743

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

416,178

 

 

 

396,458

 

 

Inventories:

 

 

 

 

Finished goods

 

156,234

 

 

 

147,293

 

 

Work in process

 

261,345

 

 

 

226,496

 

 

Raw materials

 

201,300

 

 

 

162,711

 

 

Total inventories

 

618,879

 

 

 

536,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

170,056

 

 

 

156,689

 

 

Total current assets

 

2,121,210

 

 

 

2,010,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

 

Land

 

75,907

 

 

 

74,646

 

 

Buildings and improvements

 

658,829

 

 

 

639,879

 

 

Machinery and equipment

 

2,857,636

 

 

 

2,758,262

 

 

Construction in progress

 

243,038

 

 

 

145,828

 

 

Allowance for depreciation

 

(2,704,951

)

 

 

(2,639,136

)

 

 

 

1,130,459

 

 

 

979,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right of use assets

 

131,193

 

 

 

117,635

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

104,667

 

 

 

95,037

 

 

Goodwill

 

201,432

 

 

 

165,269

 

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

77,896

 

 

 

67,714

 

 

Other assets

 

98,796

 

 

 

107,625

 

 

Total assets

$

3,865,653

 

 

$

3,543,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

189,099

 

 

$

254,049

 

 

Payroll and related expenses

 

166,079

 

 

 

162,694

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

25,319

 

 

 

23,392

 

 

Other accrued expenses

 

261,606

 

 

 

218,089

 

 

Income taxes

 

84,155

 

 

 

35,443

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

726,258

 

 

 

693,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt less current portion

 

500,937

 

 

 

455,666

 

 

U.S. transition tax payable

 

83,010

 

 

 

110,681

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

117,183

 

 

 

69,003

 

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

108,493

 

 

 

99,987

 

 

Other liabilities

 

92,530

 

 

 

95,861

 

 

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs

 

187,092

 

 

 

271,672

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,815,503

 

 

 

1,796,537

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Vishay stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

13,291

 

 

 

13,271

 

 

Class B convertible common stock

 

1,210

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

1,352,321

 

 

 

1,347,830

 

 

Retained earnings

 

773,228

 

 

 

401,694

 

 

Treasury stock (at cost)

 

(82,972

)

 

 

-

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(10,827

)

 

 

(20,252

)

 

Total Vishay stockholders' equity

 

2,046,251

 

 

 

1,743,753

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

3,899

 

 

 

2,967

 

 

Total equity

 

2,050,150

 

 

 

1,746,720

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,865,653

 

 

$

3,543,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Years ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

430,483

 

 

$

298,937

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

163,991

 

 

 

167,037

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

(455

)

 

 

(303

)

 

Inventory write-offs for obsolescence

 

26,898

 

 

 

20,657

 

 

Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions

 

(615

)

 

 

2,106

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

38,677

 

 

 

50,613

 

 

Other

 

7,380

 

 

 

16,226

 

 

Change in U.S. transition tax liability

 

(14,757

)

 

 

(14,757

)

 

Change in repatriation tax liability

 

(25,201

)

 

 

-

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired

 

(142,113

)

 

 

(83,412

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

484,288

 

 

 

457,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(325,308

)

 

 

(218,372

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

1,198

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(20,847

)

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(285,956

)

 

 

(140,603

)

 

Maturity of short-term investments

 

132,901

 

 

 

147,893

 

 

Other investing activities

 

(1,766

)

 

 

129

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(528,931

)

 

 

(230,483

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of convertible debt instruments

 

-

 

 

 

(300

)

 

Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines

 

42,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

Dividends paid to common stockholders

 

(52,348

)

 

 

(51,094

)

 

Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders

 

(4,839

)

 

 

(4,657

)

 

Repurchase of common stock held in treasury

 

(82,972

)

 

 

-

 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(741

)

 

 

(800

)

 

Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards

 

(2,123

)

 

 

(1,963

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(101,023

)

 

 

(58,814

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(17,617

)

 

 

(13,573

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(163,283

)

 

 

154,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

774,108

 

 

 

619,874

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

610,825

 

 

$

774,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarters ended

 

Years ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

October 1, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

72,788

 

 

$

140,061

 

 

$

36,523

 

$

428,810

 

 

$

297,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciling items affecting gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

$

6,661

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other reconciling items affecting operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

$

546

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions

$

-

 

 

$

(5,941

)

 

$

-

 

$

(5,941

)

 

$

-

 

 

Effects of changes in valuation allowances

 

(33,669

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(33,669

)

 

 

(5,714

)

 

Effect of change in indefinite reversal assertion

 

59,642

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

59,642

 

 

 

-

 

 

Changes in tax laws and regulations

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

53,316

 

 

-

 

 

 

45,040

 

 

Tax effects of pre-tax items above

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(1,802

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings

$

98,761

 

 

$

134,120

 

 

$

89,839

 

$

454,247

 

 

$

337,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

142,247

 

 

 

143,447

 

 

 

145,617

 

 

143,915

 

 

 

145,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.62

 

$

3.16

 

 

$

2.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Free Cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarters ended

 

Years ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

October 1, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

166,496

 

 

$

209,480

 

 

$

146,652

 

 

$

484,288

 

 

$

457,104

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

726

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(153,133

)

 

 

(76,475

)

 

 

(100,216

)

 

 

(325,308

)

 

 

(218,372

)

 

Free cash

$

14,089

 

 

$

133,100

 

 

$

46,496

 

 

$

160,178

 

 

$

240,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarters ended

 

Years ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

October 1, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders

$

72,788

 

 

$

140,061

 

 

$

36,523

 

 

$

428,810

 

 

$

297,970

 

 

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

413

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

1,673

 

 

 

967

 

 

Net earnings

$

73,201

 

 

$

140,563

 

 

$

36,831

 

 

$

430,483

 

 

$

298,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

$

4,490

 

 

$

4,110

 

 

$

4,292

 

 

$

17,129

 

 

$

17,538

 

 

Interest income

 

(4,374

)

 

 

(1,836

)

 

 

(362

)

 

 

(7,560

)

 

 

(1,269

)

 

Income taxes

 

54,999

 

 

 

40,566

 

 

 

77,027

 

 

 

163,022

 

 

 

135,673

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

42,690

 

 

 

40,334

 

 

 

41,942

 

 

 

163,991

 

 

 

167,037

 

 

EBITDA

$

171,006

 

 

$

223,737

 

 

$

159,730

 

 

$

767,065

 

 

$

617,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciling items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

7,207

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

171,006

 

 

$

223,737

 

 

$

159,730

 

 

$

774,272

 

 

$

617,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin**

 

20.0

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

    The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a -1% move from the previous day.

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • Michael Kors owner Capri cuts annual sales forecast, shares plunge 17%

    Shares of the company, which also owns which owns the Jimmy Choo and Versace brands, fell 17% in premarket trading. Europe's LVMH and Canada Goose Holdings Inc have also flagged hits to their businesses from due to disruption in China, a major market for high-end fashion. The company said it now expects annual sales of $5.56 billion, down from its prior estimate of $5.70 billion.

  • 15 Worst Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 worst stock picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. For her top five worst stock picks, head on over to 5 Worst Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Cathie Wood is one of the more popular hedge fund investors when it comes to the […]

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Nabors (NBR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -266.98% and 4.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stake?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    All three major indexes have started the year off on the right foot. After touching bear territory last year, they're now posting gains for 2023 so far. Will the next step be a bull market? It's possible -- but it's too early to say whether the market is truly ready to fully recover and thrive.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?