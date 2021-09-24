U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.71
    -6.27 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,723.10
    -41.72 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,982.03
    -70.21 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.21
    -4.83 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7200
    +0.4190 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,990.84
    -1,835.95 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.33
    -58.73 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.78
    -23.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Vishay Intertechnology’s SiC45x Family of microBUCK® Synchronous Buck Regulators Honored With 21IC 2021 Top 10 Power Product Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Devices Offer Output Current to 40 A in Compact 5 mm x 7 mm Package for Increased Power Density and Transient Response

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its Vishay Siliconix SiC45x family of microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators has been named by 21IC as a 2021 Top 10 Power Product Award winner. Offering output current ratings up to 40 A in the compact PowerPAK® 5 mm by 7 mm package, the devices were honored in recognition of their increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation regulators.

Now in their 19th year, the Top 10 Power Product Awards have become the industry benchmark for innovative power products. Voted on by engineers and selected by 21IC editors after intense review, the award-winning products were chosen based on their technological innovation, energy efficiency, ease of application development, and market response.

The high power density of the SiC45x devices is made possible by co-packaging high performance n-channel trench MOSFETs with a PWM controller in a compact package. The regulators offer low operating current in idle mode, enabling peak efficiency up to 98 % and reducing power losses. Intended to simplify the design of high performance point of load (POL) converters, the integrated devices require minimal external components for configuration and loop compensation.

The SiC45x family regulators offer current ratings of 15 A, 25 A, and 40 A with input voltages from 4.5 V to 20 V. They are internally compensated over the entire VIN and VOUT range of operation. Highly configurable, the devices combine their wide input voltage range with an adjustable output voltage from 0.3 V to 12 V. The extremely versatile regulators are ideal for a wide range of applications, including POL converters in cloud computing, enterprise servers, and industrial computers, in addition to networking, telecom, and storage systems.

The Top 10 Power Product Awards were presented on Sept. 15 during a ceremony at the 2021 21IC Power Supply Technology Seminar in Beijing. Sherry Huo, Senior Product Application Engineer (Power IC, Siliconix Division) at Vishay China, accepted the award on Vishay’s behalf. The complete list of winners is available at https://huodong.21ic.com/top10power/winner-list.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today announced that its Vishay Siliconix SiC45x family of microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators has been named by 21IC as a 2021 Top 10 Power Product Award winner - https://bit.ly/3u4UAY6

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Are the Odds in Your Favor Now With Wynn Resorts?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts , the casino operator with properties in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau in China. Maddox spent most of the interview reassuring investors that China's crackdown on Macau will not derail gambling in the region or put shareholders at risk. Maddox said that gambling and tourism is beginning to return to both Las Vegas and Boston.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's Musk

    TURIN (Reuters) -Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that thanks to new semiconductor plants that are planned or under construction, the global chip shortage that has pummelled the car industry this year should be short term in nature. Asked how long he thought the global chip shortage would affect vehicle production, Musk said: "short term I think". "There's a lot of chip fabrication plants that are being built," Musk said during a joint session with Stellantis and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, at Italian Tech Week.

  • Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO

    The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, as it awaits final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) site.

  • A Big Oil Company Is Jumping Into EV Batteries

    Two auto makers are joining with global oil giant TotalEnergies to produce electric-vehicle batteries.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Huawei finance chief can return to China after DoJ deal - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Top Gold Stocks for October 2021

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have dramatically underperformed the broader market over the past year as the U.S. economy and other economies have begun to recover amid the global pandemic.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft , Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • Top Financial Stocks for October 2021

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Oil prices head for a 4th straight climb, with Brent trading at a nearly 3-year high

    Oil futures head higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, with Brent crude trading at its highest since October 2018.

  • CDC approves Covid booster shots for those over 65

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the CDC’s decision to support boosters for at-risk workers, vulnerable Americans, and seniors as surges of COVID continue to grip the nation.

  • EV Battery Investments Are Getting More Political

    Mercedes-Benz and Ford have both made bets this week on unproven battery companies. What they offer instead is localism.

  • BP temporarily closes some petrol sites amid lorry driver shortage

    The company said 'a handful' of its 1,200 sites would be shut for the second time in just a few months.

  • Taiwan export orders growth underwhelms on smartphones

    Taiwan's export orders grew less than forecast in August on unexpectedly weaker demand for new smartphones, though the government said the demand outlook for the island's tech goods remains good. Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to $53.5 billion in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday. Huang Yu-ling, head of the ministry's statistics department, told reporters that orders for new smartphones were weaker than expected, and fewer people working from home as pandemic lockdown rules eased also affected orders, meaning they needed to buy fewer tablets and laptops.

  • Cocaine And Crime Are Amplifying Colombia’s Crude Oil Crisis

    The cocaine industry in Colombia is estimated to be larger than the country’s significant oil industry, and the crime associated with the cocaine business is stopping its oil industry from growing

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for October 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.