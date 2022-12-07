Vishay Intertechnology Three Phase Bridge Power Modules in the Compact MTC Package Deliver Reliable Operation at a Reduced Cost
Produced at a Mumbai Assembly Site, 130 A to 300 A Devices Provide Excellent Thermal Behavior for Industrial Applications
MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new series of 130 A to 300 A three phase bridge power modules in the ultra compact MTC package that deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications. The Vishay Semiconductors devices are produced at the company’s assembly site in Mumbai, India, and are thus excluded from extra tariffs.
The 130 A VS-131MT…C, 160 A VS-161MT…C, and 300 A VS-301MT…C series are optimized for line-frequency input rectification in welding machines, switch mode power supplies, plasma cutting, battery chargers, and motor control. The encapsulated devices offer a rugged design for these applications, while their highly conductive MTC package provides excellent thermal behavior.
Offering a simple screw-mount connection to reduce assembly time, each power module series released today is available with blocking voltages of 1600 V and 1800 V. The devices offer 3600 VRMS isolation voltage, low forward voltage down to 1.54 V, and low junction to case thermal resistance down to 0.038 °C/W. Designed and qualified for industrial-level applications, the RoHS-compliant solutions are UL-approved, file E78996.
Device Specification Table:
Part #
IO (A)
VRRM (V)
VFM
RthJC (°C/W) per
RMS isolation
Package
VS-131MT160C
130
1600
2.05
0.068
3600
MTC
VS-131MT180C
130
1800
2.05
0.068
3600
MTC
VS-161MT160C
160
1600
1.85
0.058
3600
MTC
VS-161MT180C
160
1800
1.85
0.058
3600
MTC
VS-301MT160C
300
1600
1.54
0.038
3600
MTC
VS-301MT180C
300
1800
1.54
0.038
3600
MTC
Samples of the new power modules are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 20 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.
Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96989 (VS-131MT...C Series)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96990 (VS-161MT...C Series)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96991 (VS-301MT...C Series)
Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720304222546
