Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.47 EPS, expectations were $0.56.

Operator: Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VPG's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host, Steve Cantor, Senior Director of Investor Relations, to begin. Steve, please go ahead.

Steve Cantor: Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings conference call today. Our third quarter press release and accompanying slides have been posted on VPG's website at vpgsensors.com. An audio recording of today's call will be available on the Internet for a limited time and can be accessed through our website. Today's remarks are governed by the safe harbor provisions of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks associated with VPG's operations, we encourage you to refer to our SEC filings, especially the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other recent SEC filings. On the call today are Ziv Shoshani, CEO and President; and Bill Clancy, CFO. I'll now turn the call to Ziv for some prepared remarks. Please refer to Slide 3 of the quarterly presentation.

Ziv Shoshani: Thank you, Steve. I will begin with some comments on VPG's consolidated financial results and sales trends for the third quarter. Bill will provide financial details about the quarter and our outlook for the fourth quarter. Moving to Slide 3. To summarize the quarter results, we achieved revenue at the low-end of our guidance as the macroeconomic environment was challenging. Orders softened sequentially, primarily due to lower orders in our steel and industrial markets as trends were mixed across our businesses. Our cash flow remained solid, and we deployed capital to pay down debt as well as repurchase shares. We continue to execute on long-term growth and cost reduction initiatives. Moving to Slide 4, looking at the third quarter results in detail.

We reported sales of $85.9 million, which declined 4.7% from the year ago, and 5.4% from the second quarter of 2023. Sequentially, revenue trends across our three segments were mixed as higher sales of Measurement Systems were offset by lower sales in the Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments. Our cash flow was solid as we generated $13.7 million of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0%, and adjusted free cash flow of $6 million. Bookings in the third quarter of $76.9 million were 10.2% lower sequentially, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9. The majority of the decline, $6.3 million, related to lower steel orders. Order trends overall reflected customers' cautious order patterns across most of our end markets and the timing of large orders in the Sensor segment, which offset higher demand in avionic, military and space market.

Given our visibility and our backlog, we continue to see mixed bookings trends with some markets stabilizing and improving and some markets continuing to be soft. I'll now review our performance by segment. Moving to Slide 5. Beginning with our Sensors segment, third quarter revenue of $32.5 million declined 14.1% from a year ago, and 10.3% compared to the second quarter. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower revenue of precision resistors in the AMS and test and measurement end markets, and lower sales of strain gages in the general industrial end market. Overall, sales of advanced sensors were stable -- were at stable levels comparable with the second quarter. Orders for sensors of $27.2 million were 11.3% lower sequentially, which resulted in a book-to-bill of 0.83.

Booking for precision resistors to the semiconductor test market and the AMS market were soft in the third quarter, which offset higher demand for medical applications. In general, our distributors and OEM customers were cautious with their orders as they continue to work down their inventory levels. We are pleased with the progress with advanced sensors of both the ongoing and the new OEM engagements. We continue to be well-positioned with our consumer electronic customers. In addition, as part of our strategic initiative to expand our business in robotics, we achieved a key design win with the maker of humanoid robots, which is currently in a beta phase. In terms of operating results for Sensors, adjusted gross margin of 35.9% declined sequentially from 40.1%, primarily due to lower volume and temporary labor inefficiencies due to lower production levels.

Moving to Slide 6. Turning to our Weighing Solutions segment, third quarter sales of $29.0 million were 7.7% lower than a year ago, and 7.3% lower than the second quarter of 2023. Sequentially, higher sales in the transportation market were offset by lower OEM sales for precision agriculture and construction application and in the industrial weighing market. Book-to-bill for Weighing Solutions was 0.89. Orders of $25.9 million declined 14.6% from the second quarter, reflecting lower bookings in the transportation and industrial weighing markets, as well as softness in our other markets for the medical equipment. We are progressing with key growth initiatives in Weighing Solutions, and we expect to see revenue for our new vLite load cell products in 2024.

Weighing Solutions gross margin of 38.7% was flat, with all-time high in the second quarter of 2023 as lower operating costs offset by the impact of the lower volume. As part of our ongoing cost reductions, we took steps to downsize the Weighing Solution manufacturing operation in China, and consolidated the manufacturing of those products in our facility in India. We expect to complete this production relocation in the fourth quarter. Moving to Slide 7. Turning to our Measurement Systems segment, third quarter revenue of $24.4 million grew 17.2% from a year ago, and increased 4.6% sequentially. The sequential increase was driven by higher revenue of DTS products in the AMS and transportation markets, partially offset by lower sales in the steel market.

Book-to-bill ratio for Measurement Systems was 0.98, as orders of $23.8 million declined 3.5% from the second quarter. Sequentially, orders for DTS products grew to a record level, which offset a $6.3 million decline in orders for our KELK and DSI steel-related products. For KELK, the decline from a near-record quarter in Q2 primarily reflected a general slowdown in the steel market in part due to the slower activity in China. On the technology capabilities for DTS is in the testing of new avionics platforms and systems. This includes supporting the development of missile programs as well as other commercial aviation platforms, such as new prototypes of electric-powered aircraft known as eVTOLs. While these new avionics platforms are still in the R&D stage, we benefit from the development stages of these platform since DTS products are used in the testing phase.

Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter for Measurement Systems improved sequentially to 54.5% from 52%, primarily reflecting the higher volume. Moving to Slide 8. Our diversified set of end markets, the high value of our innovative solutions, and our deep customer relationships are among our core strength that provides a steady foundation across cycles. Despite the uncertainties currently in the global economy, our priorities are clear and unchanged. We are continuing to focus on long-term growth initiatives in a broadening set of applications that offer higher volume, long-term growth potential. These applications are in addition to our traditional industrial ones. As part of these initiatives, we have stepped up actions to grow our OEM business, which leverage the strength of our technical sales teams and our engineer-to-engineer solutions selling mindset.

At the same time, we are continuing to execute on our cost reductions, operational excellence initiatives to maximize our long-term operating leverage. The success we achieved in our Weighing Solutions segment to substantially grow our margin is just one example of these efforts which we have begun several years ago. These programs entail the consolidation and migration of manufacturing from a smaller operating to lower-cost center of manufacturing excellence, as well as introduction of a more automated equipment processes. Also, we are continuing to implement our balanced allocation strategy that creates stockholder value to organic growth, successful M&A and, as warranted, stock repurchases. We continue to look for attractive and value-creating acquisition opportunities.

In addition, in the third quarter, we paid down $7 million of our debt, which will reduce our interest expense. We also continue to repurchase stock in the third quarter and we have repurchased $1.2 million of stock during the first nine months of the year. Before turning the call to Bill for additional financial details, I would like to add the following point. As a global company, VPG operates facilities in North America, Asia, Europe, as well as Israel. We have a long history of operating in Israel and understand the challenges and uncertainties that can arise, and have implemented contingency plans to contend with them. We are proud to say that there has not been a break in production or supply chain over many years. VPG's Israeli-based hubs have continued to operate at near-normal levels and to deliver products to our customers on schedule.

I want to thank VPG's employees in Israel for their daily commitment and contribution in light of the recent events there. Their safety and well-being is our top priority, and we have taken the proper measure to assure that. I will now turn it over to Bill Clancy for additional financial details. Bill?

Bill Clancy: Thanks, Ziv. Referring to Slide 9 and the reconciliation tables of the slide deck, in the third quarter of 2023, we achieved revenues of $85.9 million; gross profit of $35.9 million, or 41.9% of sales; operating income of $8.2 million, or 9.6% of revenues; and diluted net earnings per share of $0.46. On an adjusted basis, our gross profit was $36.1 million, or 42.1% of sales; operating income was $9.6 million, or 11.2% of sales; and diluted net earnings per share was $0.47. Our third quarter revenues declined 5.4% compared to the $90.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, and were 4.7% below the third quarter a year ago. Changes in foreign currency rates had a positive effect of $500,000 as compared to a year ago, but had an unfavorable $400,000 impact compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 41.9% compared to 42.6% in the second quarter of 2023, mainly reflecting lower volume. On an adjusted basis, third quarter gross margin was 42.1%, as compared to 42.7% in the second quarter of 2023. Our operating margin was 9.6% for the third quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the third quarter was 11.2% as compared to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $26.6 million or 30.9% of revenues as compared to $25.3 million or 28.1% of revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in SG&A of $1.3 million was mainly attributable to $1.2 million for wage and headcount increases, $300,000 for travel, $200,000 of commissions, and $300,000 of other costs, partially offset by $500,000 of bonus reserve adjustments and $200,000 of positive foreign exchange rate effects.

The third quarter results included a $1.2 million charge related to the relocation of production of some products in China to our India facility. The adjusted net earnings for the third quarter were $6.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $16.1 million, or 17.9%, a year ago. Purchase CapEx in the first nine months of 2023 was $9.8 million, the majority of which reflects equipment purchases and related infrastructure. For the full fiscal 2023, we expect purchase CapEx to be in the range of $13 million to $15 million, which includes approximately $7 million in carryover spending from 2022. During the third quarter, we repurchased $776,000 of our common stock.

Adjusted free cash flow was $6 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $5 million for the third quarter of 2022. We define adjusted free cash flow as cash from operating activities of $8.9 million, less capital expenditures of $3 million, plus sale of fixed assets of $100,000. The GAAP tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 was 27.6% as compared to 18.6% in the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting a higher proportion of income in higher tax rate jurisdictions. We are assuming an operational tax rate in the range of 25% to 27% for the full year of 2023. Moving to Slide 10. We ended the third quarter with $94.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, and total long-term debt of $53.8 million. This reflects the repayment of $7 million of our outstanding balance on our revolver during the quarter, which reduces our annual interest expense by approximately $500,000.

Regarding the outlook, for the fourth fiscal quarter, given the current market conditions and uncertainties and the fluid situation in Israel, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $77 million to $87 million at constant third fiscal quarter 2023 exchange rates. In summary, we achieved revenue at the low-end of our guidance, we generated solid cash flow, and we deployed our cash to pay down debt and repurchase shares. With that, let's open the lines for questions. Thank you.

