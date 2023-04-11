Visibility Worklow is now VisFlow

RALEIGH, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibility Workflow, a Raleigh, NC based business unveils new branding along with expansion plans focused on the East Coast of the United States. With the continued market headwinds in the automotive industry around supply chain issues, customer sentiment and interest rate impacts, the need for cost control, depreciation and floorplan management as well as speed to truly front line has never been as important.

Visibility Workflow is becoming VisFlow as we go beyond software and do not just provide visibility but really exist at the intersection of visibility and workflow optimization. Born out of an industry problem identified by the founder Braxton Bell while providing detail services to a large auto group, VisFlow is a real-time "peopleware" solution that decreases downtime and increases speed to truly front-line ready.

VisFlow is reinventing reconditioning leveraging onsite Program Managers and an industry leading platform to create an environment where car dealerships and lot service providers can thrive together. Using data driven decisions, VisFlow can shave up to 40% off a dealership's time to line (through all cosmetic repairs) and save accounting and used car departments hours per week in processing time. This time frees your team up to focus on acquiring, appraising, pricing and selling pre-owned inventory. Buy with confidence knowing that VisFlow will have your inventory standing tall fast.

Real people.

Real data.

Real results.

That is Reconditioning Reinvented – that is the VisFlow Difference.

