VISIBLE GOLD MINES LAUNCHES ITS INITIAL EXPLORATION PROGRAM ADJACENT TO PATRIOT BATTERY METAL LITHIUM'S DISCOVERY IN THE JAMES BAY REGION

·1 min read
ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is pleased to announce the beginning of an exploration program for gold copper and lithium about 2.8 kilometres south east of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette lithium trend. The CV lithium trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by Patriot in 2017 (see Patriot's press release dated March. 8, 2022).

Figure 1 (CNW Group/Visible Gold Mines Inc.)
Figure 1 (CNW Group/Visible Gold Mines Inc.)

Situated along the La Grande Greenstone Belt about 30 km from the La Grande 4 hydro-electric power plant, high voltage power lines and airport, the property has the potential to host multiple deposit types. A technical compilation is actually under progress and will be completed in the coming weeks followed by a field exploration program early this summer to identify and sample visual outcrops.

Martin Dallaire, President and CEO of Visible Gold Mines stated, "Patriot's recent success are really encouraging and we just can't wait the snow to be gone to prospect our newly 40 square kilometres of prospective land"

Qualified Person

Robert Sansfaçon, PGeo, senior geologist and Visible Gold Mines' vice-president exploration, is the qualified person for Visible Gold Mines' properties under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec. The Corporation has 33,827,039 common shares outstanding.

www.visiblegoldmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Figure 2 (CNW Group/Visible Gold Mines Inc.)
Figure 2 (CNW Group/Visible Gold Mines Inc.)

