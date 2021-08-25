U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,267.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,350.25
    -5.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.40
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.15
    -0.39 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    -13.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3722
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7480
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,115.63
    -1,393.79 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.79
    -40.92 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,727.45
    -4.65 (-0.02%)
     

VisIC Technologies raises $35M, in a round led by GoldenSand Capital (GSR), to increase adoption of GaN semiconductors in electric transportation

·3 min read

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies has completed a $35M funding round to support the strong demand coming from a rising number of automotive clients, with the funding round led by GoldenSand Capital (金沙江资本) and HG Semiconductors（宏光半导体）through Fast Semi Corporation. SuZhou industrial partner joined the investment round as a co-investor with an additional $10M.

VisIC Technologies logo
VisIC Technologies logo

VisIC Technologies is a world leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices for electric transportation applications, focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products are based on deep technological knowledge drive from decades of semiconductor experience in GaN.

"The electrification of the automotive industry has generated significant demand for power components, which we foresee to continue its strong growth for the next decade," said Dr. Tamara Baksht, CEO and co-founder of VisIC. "At the same time, the efficiency of battery energy usage is critical for the cost and performance of electric cars, and GaN-based components are superior over competing technologies for high efficiency. With this investment round, we will be able to expand our product offer and provide better customer support to our customers."

Sonny Wu, representing Fast Semi Corporation, will join the Board of Directors of VisIC Technologies. Sonny co-founded GSR Ventures in 2004 and currently is the Chairman of GoldenSand Capital with notable investments in the Technology and New Energy space, including Lattice Power (won the China National First Prize for Science & Technology in 2015), Silevo Solar (sold to SolarCity/Tesla in 2014), SEEO (one of the first solid-state battery company, later sold to Bosch in 2013), Aleees (the largest Lithium Iron Phosphate material company in Asia), and Ronbay New Energy Technology Co, Ltd, (the fastest growing EV battery NMC 811 cathode material company in China and IPO in the Shanghai STAR exchange on July 2019)As a Board Member he will lead the effort for marketing of VisIC automotive GaN devices for China market through GSR Semiconductors and its High Power and Fast Charge Technology Lab in ShenZhen, "GSR is investing in technologically game changing companies and I am very impressed by VisIC's product and by its highly knowledgeable team. We are excited about the opportunity to work with Tamara Baksht, Gregory Bunin and the team to accelerate the usage of GaN and create a globally successful enterprise..", said Sonny Wu.

About VisIC Technologies:
VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN electronics for xEV applications, focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products are based on deep technological knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience. VisIC is committed to providing a step function improvement in terms of size and cost of energy conversion systems and is dedicated to high-quality customer support at all development phases. VisIC offers high power transistor products based upon compound semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) material aiming to provide products for cost-effective and high-performance automotive inverter systems.

For more information, please visit: www.visic-tech.com and LinkedIn

About Fast Semi Corporation: FastSemi Holding Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited (HKEx: 6908), a corporation listed in the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) since 2016. To better reflect the business nature of the listing group, the group has proposed to change the company name to HG Semiconductor Limited in July 2021. The listing group reported a turnover of approximately HKD 122M for the year ended 31 Dec 2020. The listed company's market capitalization at 23 August 2021 was approximately HKD 4.26B. The group started its business in 2010 and is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, subcontracting service and sales of semiconductor products in the People's Republic of China.

SOURCE VisIC Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations.  As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...