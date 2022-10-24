Visier Announces Asset Acquisition of Boostrs, Adding a Robust Skills Intelligence Engine to Visier's People Analytics

Visier's second acquisition of the year focuses on jobs and skills ontology to help organizations build the workforce of the future

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Boostrs, a robust API-first skills mapping engine. By integrating Boostrs data into Visier, organizations will be able to turn scattered internal and external workforce data into powerful talent intelligence, creating a clear picture of the skills they have—and need—to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.

"Boostrs has built an incredibly powerful jobs and skills mapping engine that we're excited to make available to our customers," said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO of Visier. "Adding Boostrs to Visier's technology stack gives our customers an essential linkage for closing the gap between the skills they have and the skills they need to survive and thrive in changing market landscapes."

Who is Boostrs?

Headquartered in Paris, Boostrs is a world-class skills intelligence engine that helps organizations acquire, develop, deploy and retain the skills needed to win. Founded in 2017, the company has specialized in helping companies unshackle talent and prepare their workforce for the future. Boostrs helps organizations understand the underlying skills behind each job so they can recruit and retain the right talent, identify career paths for their people, and connect employees with learning opportunities to advance the business and the individual.

The Boostrs technology enables Visier to provide broader and deeper insights and benchmarks for skills across the talent lifecycle, including key areas in:

Recruiting & Retention : Recruit for skills that lead to quality hires, and retain those hires through custom career and learning paths through a focused internal talent mobility strategy.

Learning and Development: L&D programs designed to upskill and reskill, with succession planning and promotion readiness.

Compensation: Clear benchmarks for skills and job level compensation, extending beyond job titles and offering clearer insights into skills based compensation planning.

With the addition of Boostrs to its product portfolio, Visier becomes the most comprehensive platform available for understanding the human truth of an organization from every dimension–and the ability to use these insights to help both people, and organizations, thrive together. This is the second technology acquisition Visier has made this year, following the Yva.ai acquisition which was announced in May 2022.

In addition to the acquisition of Boostrs technology assets, Visier has hired 10 Boostrs engineers and data scientists, who will continue to work in Paris and Romania, with the Paris office becoming a Visier satellite office. This adds to Visier's global workforce, which now spans France, Germany, UK, Canada and the United States.

The Boostrs technology is available now from Visier, with further expansions planned. More details about Visier can be found at www.visier.com

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

