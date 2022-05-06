U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Visier Celebrates its Most Successful Customer Conference Yet, with 1,800 Attendees at Outsmart 2022

·3 min read

Highlights included luminary keynotes, 37 virtual sessions, acquisition news, new research published with Deloitte, and outstanding Visier customers recognized with the annual Vizzie Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, wrapped two days of its annual customer conference today, with over 1,800 attendees, 37 virtual sessions, keynotes from luminaries Susan David, PhD, Steve Cadigan, Ravin Jesuthasan, and Dan Riley; an acquisition announcement; and a celebration of some of Visier's most innovative customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Visier)
(PRNewsfoto/Visier)

"Outsmart is our biggest event of the year, and we always look forward to the great customer success stories shared at this event," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "This year was especially exciting for us, not only because we had record attendance, but also because of the exciting news we shared about our acquisition of Yva.ai and the great team we welcomed into the Visier family."

Visier announces important acquisition

Announced on the first day of the conference, the acquisition of Yva.ai extends Visier's people cloud vision with collaboration analytics that provides deep insight into how people work and how people work together. With this addition to Visier's category defining product family, this new capability provides unmatched insight into the human truth inside an organization, helping business and employees to win together.

More details on the combined product vision can be found here.

Deloitte and Visier unveil new research

Unveiled at Outsmart, Deloitte and Visier shared new research findings revealing a "people impact gap" that stands between a variety of scattered HR data sources and the people managers in the best position to make decisions on behalf of the business and the employee. The dramatic changes in the labor market, the rise of remote work, and changing expectations of employees, has forced leaders to become more responsive, people-centric, and data-driven in their decision making. This research finds many leaders to be "drowning in data while starving for actionable insights to address everyday business and people issues."

Get a free copy of the full report here.

Innovative customers celebrated

Visier also recognized five customers for their outstanding use of people analytics through the annual "Vizzie Awards." The category winners were:

  • Rapid Transformation Award; Winner: DocuSign – for combining HR metrics and survey data as one holistic picture of the workforce in one place, including monitoring headcount, hiring, promotions, attrition, and more.

  • Insightful Leadership Award; Winner: Standard Bank Group – for providing 5000+ line managers with daily insights by using a wide range of Visier applications, including Talent, Learning, and Planning.

  • Hire Smarter Award; Winner: Anglo Americanfor using Visier to track and monitor over 40 different measures throughout the recruitment lifecycle process. Using Visier, they've saved hundreds of hours of work and focused on the qualitative aspects of recruitment.

  • Magnetic Workplace Award; Winner: Baptist Health – for using Visier to monitor their retention curve and project the estimated ROI of investments made to support retention, cutting turnover costs in half.

  • Deeper Insights Award; Winner: Lego Group – for using Visier to drive fundamental changes in their business by enabling leaders to run their own analyses, with full transparency into the information they need to more effectively manage their teams.

Learn more about Outsmart and watch the session on-demand here.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visier-celebrates-its-most-successful-customer-conference-yet-with-1-800-attendees-at-outsmart-2022--301541458.html

SOURCE Visier

