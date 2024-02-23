VISION 2024 'Taking control of their destinies': Women leading in a variety of businesses

Feb. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — When Kelly Morgan and her late husband decided to open Morgainz Fitness, there was no Plan B.

"Be all in. You can't dip your toe in the water. You have to jump, and it's a leap of faith," Morgan said. "If you have a Plan B, you really didn't make your mind up."

The Geistown resident said that owning a small business is not what you do — it's who you are.

"It becomes your identity, which is fine, as long as you're doing what you love," Morgan said. "There's no signs of slowing down. This is my lane. This is what I do. I live for it."

Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, said that women are continuing to grow in leadership roles and open their own businesses.

"They are taking control of their destinies, but also doing what they feel passionate about, so I think it's a really great time for women in the economy," she said.

Thomson said that 45% of startup companies in the area are owned and operated by women.

"We're seeing almost half the entrepreneurs that we work with are women, so that's a great statistic," she said. "On top of that, we have a cohort of makers who we work with, and of the 22 companies, 17 are women-led, so women are finding a real niche in this area."

Thomson said that JARI is seeing more women in professions such as economic development, government, health care and the nonprofit sector.

"I can't think of a time that has been so equal," she said. "There's been an upward trend to see women reach the higher places in their professions. It's thrilling to me to see so much progress in this area and to see women making a difference."

Thomson said women are becoming more assertive and confident in achieving their goals.

"That comes from previous women who built this base and have allowed us to grow to reach those higher plateaus," she said. "It's exciting times, and we're certainly benefiting as a society and as an economy."

Morgan, who has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Slippery Rock University, moved with husband Dave back to the area from California in 2002. They were unable to find a gym that met their needs, she said.

"When I was working on my bachelor's degree, I had a health care finance class and had to write a business plan, and mine was how to own and operate your own fitness facility," she said. "In 2011, we decided to go for it and see what happens. I pulled out that old business plan, and we connected with the right people to make it happen."

Morgainz Fitness' Richland Township facility opened in April 2012.

"We had 500 members in the first month, so I knew 100% this was right," Morgan said.

She has subsequently opened facilities in Westmont, Nanty Glo and Somerset.

"When the opportunities come, you have to make a solid decision, saying yes or no and if this opportunity will come again," Morgan said. "There were tons of obstacles, but at the end of the day, we all get one short life. You have to count your blessings and move forward."

Morgainz Fitness offers 24/7 access to its facilities, fitness classes, personal trainers, a variety of equipment, metabolism and body composition analysis, and a 90-day personalized workout and nutrition plan.

"Nothing worth having is easy," Morgan said. "I'm not selling fun. I'm selling practice, sacrifice and discipline."

Moving forward, she has plans to franchise Morgainz Fitness.

"I want to help as many people as I can," Morgan said.

Her business advice is to not take things personally and to make decisions logically.

"You can't make a decision on how you feel about something," Morgan said. "If you're going for it, go for it. If somebody knocks you down 100 times, get up one more time. If you're the trailblazer, be the trailblazer."

'It takes a village'

Lori Deffenbaugh opened Feathered Lane in December 2021 on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township. The retail store features women's fashions, fresh florals, gifts and tuxedo rentals.

"It was always a dream for me to own my own store. It was always something I wanted to do," the Johnstown resident said. "I worked for Victoria's Secret for 22 years, and when I lost my job, I thought if there ever was a time to do it, it was then."

"When starting a business, you go into it blindsided, and you don't know who your customer base is going to be and what they're going to like," she said. "Ultimately, I knew I wanted it to be an easy destination. I wanted it to be a place where you could walk in and pick yourself out an outfit, find a gift and find a fresh bouquet of flowers."

Deffenbaugh said the clientele continues to grow.

"We continue to get new customers every week," she said. "Since we started to offer the suits and tuxedos, we've seen a new influx of male customers coming in, and that's really supported our growth."

Deffenbaugh said the experience of running the shop has been amazing.

"I wish I had done this so many years ago, but sometimes it takes you some time in your life to feel secure enough and build enough confidence to do it," she said. "I love every minute of it and meeting new people. I enjoy the challenge."

Deffenbaugh advises others not to think they are experts on everything, she said.

"Focus on what you're really good at, and find people who can help support you in the other things," she said. "It takes a village, and you can't do it by yourself. Find people who have done it, experienced it and can give you ideas, but don't be afraid to try your own new things."

'A lot of effort'

Kelly Rager, of Geistown Borough, was 15 years old when she started working at her family's business, The Outhouse.

Originally a motorcycle and snowmobile parts store owned by her father, the business transitioned into a party supply store that has been located on Bedford Street in Geistown Borough since 1980.

"I really wanted to be an airline stewardess, but since I helped my dad so much, he said one day it would be mine," Rager said. "My husband and I bought it off my dad in 2010."

The store sells bulk candy, candy-making supplies, greeting cards, party rentals, outdoor decorative flags, balloons, and seasonal and sporting novelty items.

"We diversified the store a little bit more by adding bounce houses and yard greeting signs, along with tents, tables and chairs to help offset the slower times of the year," Rager said. "We also do a ton of helium balloons year-round. There really aren't any providers of helium balloons anymore in the Greater Johnstown area, so everyone comes here for them."

She said that one challenge has been learning to adapt to compete with big-box stores and the internet.

"Anything that we can sell outside of those lines is something we're interested in," Rager said. "We're figuring out how to still be retail with bricks and mortar."

She said she prides herself on having a personal touch with customers.

"My No. 1 is customer service. I tell employees to greet customers and ask them how they are doing," Rager said. "We want to be courteous, kind and helpful to them. The people who I have that are my regulars, they like that attention, and without them, I wouldn't be here."

She said that anyone who wants to run a business must be willing to work hard.

"You have to give it a lot of effort because there's a lot to running a business," Rager said. "I want this place to succeed, and every day I try to do that. It can be tough and there are days you want to quit, but I haven't because I love it and it's in my blood."

'Not giving up'

Angela Svonavec founded Heritage Coal & Natural Resources in 2008 in Meyersdale.

"My whole history is in coal. If they gave a pedigree to coal miners, I would have one," she said. "I'm pure-blooded on both sides of my family, so that's why I named it Heritage. I grew up in the coal mines going to work with my dad, grandpap, uncles and cousins."

Svonavec, who resides half the year in Rockwood and the other half in Naples, Florida, said she had eight employees when she started the business, and that number has since grown to 140 employees.

"I have mines in Meyersdale and Frostburg, Maryland, and it's all surface mining. I now have the largest and the oldest surface mining permit in the state of Pennsylvania," she said. "We've seen a lot of growth and I'm pretty proud of that."

Svonavec said she serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance and that the company is the only woman-owned coal producer company on the East Coast.

"I'm very much in the minority, and I have to work harder to prove myself to earn a seat at the table," she said. "There are certain people who just don't view you as a colleague, but I don't let that bother me. I use that to propel me. Sometimes it works to your advantage because when people don't take you seriously is when they don't see you coming."

Svonavec, who has a doctorate in naturopathic medicine, also is the owner of Banshee Farms in Rockwood that focuses on sustainable farming practices. She operates the equipment rental company Fearless Leasing in Rockwood, and runs some tourism-related businesses in Florida.

"I love being productive. I was raised by a family with an extremely strong work ethic," she said. "I don't think I'd know what to do with my time if I wasn't busy. A lot of these businesses launched out of a need — a need for equipment or mulching hay for all the reclamation in the mines."

Svonavec said that one can't go into business ownership with a fragile mentality.

"You have to go in with the mentality that you're going to succeed at any cost," she said. "Know that it's not going to be an easy road, but commit to not giving up. Look for ways to solve problems or pivot your whole business plan if you have to."

Roslyn Pugh has served as the community manager of Uptown Works in downtown Somerset for a year and a half.

"Uptown Works is a coworking space, and my role is the concierge, to help our members with anything they need," the Somerset resident said.

The space includes private offices, a lounge area, conference rooms and private call booths.

"It's a place where people can get to know other people, and networking is a big part of what we do here," Pugh said. "Membership is no long-term leases, so you can work out of this building without the long-term effects of having an office."

Pugh said that she has seen the facility bring in more and more people.

"We're starting to get out into the community, and people realize you don't have to work remotely to use this space," she said. "It really is something for everyone. So many people utilize it, from service groups meeting once a month to a business meeting."

Pugh said she was able to start her business because of her job at Uptown Works.

"The people who work here with me encouraged me, saying I'm really good at what I do, so why not start a business doing it?" she said. "I expanded into a virtual assistant job — Business Services by Roz. My passion lies with helping small businesses to grow, so I can jump in and help an individual or business."

Pugh also is an agent with R&B Insurance Service and works at her husband's event center and catering business, The Puddle.

"I don't sit still, and I like to be busy. I like my brain going all the time," she said. "My kids are grown and my husband likes to stay busy, so the two of us just enjoy doing that and helping people. I wear a lot of hats, but I enjoy it."

Pugh said that she is seeing more women starting businesses.

"I love to see women empower themselves and know that they can do more," she said.

Pugh's tips for success are to learn time management, connect with the right people, create a team to help reduce stress, and network correctly.

"You have to surround yourself with the people who inspire you," she said. "Anybody can do anything when they have the correct support behind you."