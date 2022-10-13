Vision Benefits of America to Offer Digital Retinal Screenings at Discounted Rate

Members May Receive Imaging Services as an Enhancement to Their Vision Care Exam

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced discounts on digital retinal screenings for its members.

"We understand the importance of eye care in maintaining a high-quality life. In honor of World Sight Day, we are pleased to introduce this enhancement to vision care exams," said Matthew Cuomo, Vice President of Sales at VBA. "World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment. It is our hope that by offering retinal imaging services at a discounted rate, members can prioritize eye health without worrying about cost."

Digital retinal screenings can help detect issues such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and more. The high-resolution, colored images provide a detailed look at the retina, optic nerve and blood vessels in the back of the eye.

Beginning October 13, copays are $39 for non-covered retinal screenings for VBA Members as part of a vision care exam through a VBA in-network provider. Additionally, employers can choose to offer digital retinal screenings fully-covered as part of their vision plan.

"At VBA, we work hard to fulfill our mission to reduce barriers to high-quality eye care," said Jeff Hollowood, CEO and President at VBA. "We are proud to offer members access to the latest technology to monitor their eye health and overall well-being."

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

Media Contact

Contact: Emily Shrader

Telephone: 412-881-4900 x 232

Email: eshrader@vbaplans.com

