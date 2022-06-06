U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.25
    +28.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,064.00
    +176.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,663.25
    +112.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.20
    +12.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.36
    +0.49 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.35 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.37
    +0.65 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2530
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6190
    -0.2410 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,299.13
    +1,516.92 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +19.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.03
    +79.08 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Vision Blue Resources Nominates Mr. Tony Trahar to Cornish Metals’ Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cornish Metals Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBWFF
Cornish Metals Inc
Cornish Metals Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on tin / copper projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that Vision Blue Resources has nominated Mr. Tony Trahar as its representative to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Trahar has had a distinguished 40 year career in the mining, natural resources and industrial sectors. From 2000 to 2007 he was CEO of Anglo American Plc, one of the world’s largest mining groups, and was also a director of Anglo Gold, Anglo Platinum and De Beers. During his tenure at Anglo American, Tony oversaw a significant period of growth, delivering a 35% return on equity and returning US$10.5 billion (“bn”) to shareholders while overseeing US$15bn of strategic acquisitions as well as US$11bn of disposals. In addition, he negotiated and implemented the US$19bn ‘take private’ of De Beers diamond group with the Oppenheimer family and the Government of Botswana. Tony is currently a special adviser to Vision Blue Resources.

From 1985–2000, he was Chief Executive, and then Chairman of Mondi Ltd (now listed in London as Mondi Plc), a multinational forestry, pulp, paper and packaging group. Since leaving Anglo American he has also held a number of senior advisory roles for Barclays Natural Resource Investments (2007-2013) and Macquarie Bank (2014–2016). Tony holds a B.Comm degree and is a Chartered Accountant.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Trahar to the Board of Cornish Metals. Tony’s experience in all aspects of the mining industry will be a tremendous asset to Cornish Metals as we advance South Crofty and assess additional value adding opportunities that may be presented to us.”

Mr. Trahar commented: “I am delighted to be joining the board of Cornish Metals and to be part of the project to bring South Crofty back into production. The South Crofty project is financially and environmentally sound, will add a new secure source of supply to the western world's needs of energy metals and will also provide significant employment and economic growth in the Camborne – Pool – Redruth area of Cornwall".

Regulatory disclosures

In accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, Anthony John Trahar (aged 73) holds, or has held in the past five years, the following directorships and partnerships:

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships/partnerships

Reflex Vehicle Hire Limited

Laneglade Projects Limited

Eviola S.A.

CWD UK Projects Limited

Bartlett Resources LLP

Binding Solutions Ltd

Oxhill Homes Ltd.

 

Mr Trahar currently holds 1,222,222 common shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of the above appointment pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. The South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. The Company has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.

For an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in respect of the South Crofty Mine, please see the Company’s technical report entitled “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update” dated effective June 7, 2021, a summary of certain portions of which is set out below:

South Crofty Summary Mineral Resource Estimate

Area

Classification

Mass (‘000 tonnes)

Grade

Contained Tin / Tin Equivalent (‘000 tonnes)

Lower Mine

Indicated

2,084

1.59% Sn

33

Inferred

1,937

1.67% Sn

32

 

Upper Mine

Indicated

277

1.01% SnEq

3

Inferred

493

0.93% SnEq

5

All technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Owen Mihalop, (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng), the Chief Operating Officer for the Company, and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.

ABOUT VISION BLUE RESOURCES

VBR aims to create lasting value for all stakeholders by accelerating the supply of the commodities necessary to facilitate the green energy transition. The growth in demand for these metals is unprecedented, driven by regulation and social change, and is taking place against a backdrop of limited supply due to years of underinvestment in the sector. VBR aims to unlock value in its investments by providing transformational investment capital and its financial, technical, ESG, construction and operating experience in the mining and metals sector, ensuring its investments are advanced into production and beyond.

For additional information please contact:

In North America:

Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com

In UK:

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 203 470 0470

 

Richard Morrison

 

 

Charlie Bouverat

 

 

Grant Barker

 

 

 

 

Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)

Tel:

+44 207 907 8500

 

Matthew Hasson

 

 

Andrew Chubb

 

 

Ernest Bell

 

 

 

 

BlytheRay
(Financial PR/IR-London)

Tel:

+44 207 138 3204

 

Tim Blythe

tim.blythe@blytheray.com

 

Megan Ray

megan.ray@blytheray.com

For Vision Blue Resources
Aura Financial

Tel:

+44 207 321 0000
+44 7834 368 299
+44 7841 748 911

 

Michael Oke

info@vision-blue.com

 

Andy Mills

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Market Abuse Regulation disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information pursuant to Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("MAR") encompassing information relating to the Offering described above, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the UK Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore, upon publication of this announcement, those persons that received such inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's projections, outlook, forecast, estimates, plans, potential results of operations or upcoming work programs, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates, the potential benefits to the Company, to the economy and to the environment in respect of the development of the South Crofty mine, and surrounding exploration potential.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risk of non-compliance with planning and environmental permissions / licences, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; risks associated with the unplanned departure of key personnel, environmental risks, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS M

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in June

    The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailySaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest