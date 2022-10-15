Vision Care Market to grow by USD 13.96 Bn; APAC to occupy 36% market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vision care market size is expected to grow by USD 13.96 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market for vision care, occupying 36% of the global market share. The rising investments in the healthcare sector is creating high growth opportunities for players operating in the region. Explore key revenue-generating regions, future growth opportunities, current market size, vendor landscape, key growth drivers, and much more. Buy Report Now
The market is driven by the increasing number of M&As. Many firms operating in the market are focusing on increasing their range of product portfolios and expanding their presence in the market through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in March 2021, Zeiss completed the acquisition of US Vision Corp.'s optical laboratory in Blackwood, US. This new addition helped Zeiss expand its R&D network in the US. Similarly, in July 2021, EssilorLuxottica completed the acquisition of GrandVision, representing an important milestone for EssilorLuxottica and a significant step toward unlocking EssilorLuxottica's full potential. Many such M&As among vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the vision care market during the forecast period.
However, limitations in vision care products will reduce the growth potential in the market. Contact lenses can cause irritation to the eye for some individuals. Contaminated contact lenses or lenses that are worn for too long can lead to medical conditions such as keratitis. In some cases, particularly with daily disposable contact lenses, the overall cost of lenses may be much higher when compared with buying a regular pair of glasses. Moreover, contact lens-related discomfort can encourage people to opt for vision correction surgery. Such limitations may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vision care market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here
Vision Care Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
The glass lens segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The constant rise in the demand for glass lens products due to the rising cases of myopia and their cost-effectiveness. is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
36% of the market growth is expected to come from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for vision care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Discover Insights into the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions: Request Sample Report Now
Vision Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the vision care market include UltraVision CLPL, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, Ginko International Co. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Mojo Vision Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Ophtec BV, SAV IOL SA, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Sensimed AG, Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd., St.Shine Optical Co. Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Visioneering Technologies Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The report covers the following areas:
Vision Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist vision care market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the vision care market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the vision care market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vision care market vendors
Related Reports:
Optical Lens Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Contact Lens Solutions Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Vision Care Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.79%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 13.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
UltraVision CLPL, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, Ginko International Co. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Mojo Vision Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Ophtec BV, SAV IOL SA, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Sensimed AG, Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd., St.Shine Optical Co. Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Visioneering Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Glass lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Intraocular lenses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Contact lens solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alcon Inc.
10.4 Bausch Health Co Inc
10.5 Carl Zeiss AG
10.6 EssilorLuxottica SA
10.7 Johnson and Johnson
10.8 Menicon Co. Ltd.
10.9 Sensimed AG
10.10 SynergEyes Inc.
10.11 The Cooper Companies Inc.
10.12 UltraVision CLPL
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vision-care-market-to-grow-by-usd-13-96-bn-apac-to-occupy-36-market-share--technavio-301648890.html
SOURCE Technavio