Vision Clinic Brings EVO ICL To Minneapolis Residents

Bloomington, MN based Chu Vision Institute recently published an article about the EVO ICL vision correction procedure. Those interested are invited to contact the office of Chu Vision Institute to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ralph Chu. They may also learn more about the procedure by reading the full article at the following link: EVO ICL Minneapolis.

Previously known as Visian ICL, EVO ICL is a permanent (yet removable) contact lens that is used to improve the patient’s vision. EVO ICL has many benefits, the clinic states, including clearer vision and UV sun protection. It can be used to treat astigmatism and nearsightedness, and it works even for those with a high prescription.

Many will already be familiar with the world’s most popular vision correction procedure, LASIK. However, not everyone is a suitable candidate for this procedure, and this may lead them to believe that they will have to continue using their glasses or contact lenses. Fortunately, this is far from the case, and a number of alternative vision correction treatments are now available for such candidates. Many (if not all) of these alternatives are available at Chu Vision Institute, and EVO ICL happens to be a strong contender for the clinic’s next most popular procedure.

The article explains that astigmatism, nearsightedness, thin corneas or a history of dry eye can make laser vision correction surgery unsuitable for a patient, but this may not be the case with EVO ICL. The article says, “Implantable contact lenses (ICLs), also known as phakic intraocular lens implants, can work as a solution for these patients and provide significant vision improvement. The EVO ICL is implanted in front of the natural crystalline lens of the eye, behind the cornea and iris, and works to provide clear vision for patients with moderate to severe myopia (nearsightedness). Like LASIK, this implanted lens is meant to be a permanent or long-term solution. While they function quite similarly to contacts, the fact that they are implanted inside the eye makes them far more convenient to use.

Chu Vision Institute says EVO ICL may to be the answer if a patient has a high degree of myopia (nearsightedness) or moderate myopic astigmatism but does not qualify for other kinds of refractive surgery. Dr. Chu looks for patients who are healthy overall, are between the ages of 21 to 45 and have had a stable eye prescription. However, all patients are required to undergo a thorough eye exam and assessment to determine their candidacy. During this appointment, they are also welcome to ask any questions about the procedure and what they may expect.

The article says, “We will place your implantable EVO lenses during an outpatient procedure performed at our facility in Bloomington. Before starting your procedure, we will numb your eyes with drops to keep you comfortable, and you will be given mild anesthesia. Dr. Chu will utilize advanced technology to create a very tiny opening on the outer portion of your cornea before implanting the lens in your eye. The procedure takes about 20 - 30 minutes. ICLs typically can be done in both eyes at the same time.”

Recovery is comfortable, with patients experiencing improvement in their vision over the following 48 hours (some will need longer for the results to fully materialize). Medicated eye drops are used over the next couple weeks and certain precautionary measures, patients will also not have to do much to aid their recovery.

Dr. Chu was the first surgeon in Minnesota to implant the original ICL in 1999 and is on the leading edge of ICL procedures. The EVO ICLs are minimally invasive lenses that have helped many patients become less dependent on prescription eyewear with amazing visual outcomes and permanent vision correction.

Those interested in learning more may begin by reading the clinic’s recent article. Alternatively, they may contact the clinic via phone or email to schedule an appointment and discuss their needs with Dr. Chu. Appointments can also be scheduled via the clinic’s official website.

