Vision Correction Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 41.25 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read
Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption of digital technology drive the growth of the global vision correction market.By application, the presbyopia segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vision correction market was estimated at $20.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $41.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32234

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 20.30 Billion

Market Size in 2031

USD 41.25 Billion

CAGR

7.4%

No. of Pages in Report

394

Segments Covered

Method, Application, End-User, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders and increase in the geriatric population

Surge in adoption of digital technology

Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment

Certain unavoidable sife-effects of the procedure

Opportunities

Rise in the number of product launches and approvals

Covid-19 scenario-

  • A decrease in the number of consultations for eye diseases and cancellation of non-emergency procedures during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global vision correction market.

  • However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global vision correction market is analyzed across method, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By method, the glasses segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global vision correction market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the presbyopia segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global vision correction market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The myopia segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32234

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global vision correction market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global vision correction market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global vision correction market report include  MaxiVision Eye Hospital, Rayner Surgical Group Limited,  Bausch Health Companies Inc, The Cooper Companies Inc,  Carl Zeiss AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Johnson & Johnson, Ziemer Group AG, Alcon, and SCHWIND eye tech-solutions GmbH & co.kg. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

3D Printing Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com


