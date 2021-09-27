U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Vision Innovation Partners Completes 20th Acquisition

·2 min read

Adds Northern Virginia Eye Care Practice to Mid-Atlantic Platform

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners, a leading eye care platform, today announced that it has acquired See Clearly Vision, a premier eye care practice with locations in Tysons Corner and Arlington, Virginia. The acquisition expands Vision Innovation Partners' presence in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and further enhances its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"For over two decades, See Clearly Vision has delivered world-class eye care by providing the most advanced medical and surgical technology and expertise. Partnering with Vision Innovation Partners will allow us to further our mission and continue growing our practice while providing extraordinary service for years to come," said See Clearly Founder Rajesh K. Rajpal, M.D.

"In addition to See Clearly Vision's remarkable reputation for providing premier clinical care, Dr. Rajpal and his team also have an impressive dedication to research, clinical trials and continuing education," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "Their commitment to outstanding patient care and advancements in the ophthalmic field make them an excellent fit for Vision Innovation Partners."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 60 practice locations and 10 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 85 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

Contact:
Ross Lovern or Julia Mardeusz
Kekst CNC
(917) 842-7966

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vision-innovation-partners-completes-20th-acquisition-301385005.html

SOURCE Centre Partners

