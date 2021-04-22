U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,019.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,910.50
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.94
    -0.41 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -1.42 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0290
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,252.82
    -1,439.30 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,259.90
    -3.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,900.10
    +4.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Vision Lithium Announces Exploration Plans for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAL-D'OR, QC, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the details of its exploration plans for 2021 on its lithium and copper assets located in Quebec, Manitoba and New Brunswick, Canada.

Vision Lithium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Vision Lithium Inc.)
Vision Lithium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Vision Lithium Inc.)

Copper Exploration

Red Brook, New Brunswick

Red Brook, Epithermal and Benjamin mineral exploration properties comprise three contiguous properties covering 4,760 ha (47.6 km2) located approximately 60 km west of the Bathurst volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) District. Historical outcrop sampling returned zinc values of up to 15% Zn as well as gold and copper values up to 2.62 g/t Au and 0.5% Cu. The property has seen limited drilling and has the potential to host copper porphyry-base metal skarn related mineralization.

  • Over the past two months, the Company was active on the Red Brook copper asset and flew a ~900 km helicopter-borne magnetic and electromagnetic survey (MAG-EM) flown at 50-metre spacings over the property. The survey was flown at low altitude and collected high resolution data which is now being interpreted and correlated with historical sample results and drilling to identify high-priority drill targets.

  • Geophysics results and details of a planned 1,500-metre drill program, testing targets will be released in Q2, with assay results to follow.

  • Ground exploration of the Benjamin and Epithermal properties which are east of Red Brook is also planned for the summer. Groundwork will include prospecting, trenching, and sampling. Results are to be expected in Q3.

Dôme Lemieux, Gaspésie, Québec

The Dôme Lemieux property covers 12,056 ha (120.6 km2) in Eastern Québec in the Gaspésie region and is located in a structural corridor that hosted past producing copper mines (e.g., the Madeleine Mine, which produced 8,134,000T @ 1.08% Cu and 9.0 g/t Ag prior to 1982, the Gaspé Copper Mine in Murdochville, which produced 141,655,000T @ 0.85% Cu from 1955 to 1999, and the Sullipek deposit, which has estimated historical resources of 1.84MT @ 1.39% Cu).* These mines are outside the Dôme Lemieux property boundaries but along the same geological structure. In the past, companies have worked on what is now the Dôme Lemieux property one small block at a time, without having a view of the entire mineralization and structural system. Vision Lithium now owns the entire area and has the opportunity to work and understand the property as a whole mineralizing system, which in fact raises the potential for a major discovery.

  • Accordingly, Vision Lithium has planned a 1,600 km helicopter-borne magnetic survey (MAG) in the current quarter. Interpretation of the survey will follow and be released in this quarter. These results will be correlated with historical work done on the property to identify drill targets.

  • Following geophysics interpretation, the Company expects to launch a minimum of a 3,000-metre diamond drilling program, testing multiple deep porphyry copper targets and several shallower polymetallic (Cu-Zn; Zn-Pb-Ag, Au) targets.

*Please note that the results obtained at the Madeleine Mine, the Gaspé Copper Mine, and the Sullipek deposit are not an indication of the mineralization present on the Dôme Lemieux property.

Lithium Exploration

Godslith, Gods Lake, Manitoba

The Godslith lithium property covers 5,560 ha (55.6 km2) and is situated in Northern Manitoba. The property hosts an historical resource of 9.4 million tons at 1.21% Li2O. The deposit has only been tested to a depth of 243 m where historical drilling intersected 15.2 m grading 1.49% Li2O.* Furthermore, the mineralized zone is recognized over at least 2.3 km along strike, making this an exceptional target for expansion.

  • Vision Lithium has applied for a Mineral Exploration License and is engaging in discussions with the Manto Sipi Cree Nation to sign an exploration agreement. Once the agreement is in place, the Company expects to immediately deploy a geological prospecting team to site to conduct ground proofing, terrain reconnaissance and sampling, as well as verify historical drill collars.

  • Vision Lithium expects to initiate a 15,000 m to 20,000 m drill program targeting the historical Godslith lithium deposit over a 2 km strike length on 100 m sections down to 300 m vertical depth.

  • In addition, the Company will commence a geochemical sample survey (MMI) in the vicinity of the deposit to test for addition mineralized zones outside the known deposit area.

*See Vision Lithium's press release dated February 16, 2021 and the independent technical report on the property, dated August 26, 2009, prepared for First Lithium Resources Inc. by qualified person Mark Fedikow Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geo., C.P.G. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Sirmac, Nemaska area, Québec

The Sirmac lithium property covers a total area of approximately 7,670 ha (76.7 km2) and is located approximately 180 km north-west of Chibougamau, in the province of Québec. The property hosts several lithium bearing dikes, including Dike No.5 and the Eastern Dike. Drilling on Dike No. 5 has returned up to 1.70% Li2O over 22 m starting at surface. In addition, Vision Lithium recently produced up to 99.99% lithium carbonate at Lakefield laboratory of SGS Canada Inc. as part of its metallurgical test work program.*

  • As soon as spring thaw is completed in the current quarter, Vision Lithium intends to deploy a ground crew to site to conduct a property wide prospecting and geochemical sampling (MMI) campaign with a goal to discover additional mineralized pegmatite Dikes on the property for follow up drilling.

  • Assuming a successful prospecting season, the Company will initiate a drill campaign this summer/fall.

*See Vision Lithium's press release dated February 11, 2021.

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO of Vision Lithium said, "With the completion of our recent financing, we are capitalized to conduct an aggressive exploration program on our properties with a focus on validating and building upon historical work that has been conducted by previous operators. Assuming we have exploration success, the money we are spending in the coming year can be quickly leveraged into tangible valuable assets that are in demand globally as part of the global electrification of vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Copper and lithium prices have both rallied supporting our theory that these metals will continue to be in demand in future." Rougerie continued, "I also think it is important to point out that all our assets are in politically stable and mining friendly jurisdictions with supportive governments and favourable tax jurisdictions, meaning more money can be spent in the ground to build value for our shareholders."

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Rougerie, Geologist, President and CEO of the Company (the "Qualified Person"). Mr. Rougerie is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Certain information in this press release regarding the presence of mineral deposits and the grades and the size of such deposits is based on information that has been obtained from publicly available information and industry reports, which constitute historical estimates. Such reports generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed. While the Company considers historical estimates to be relevant to investors, as they may indicate the presence of mineralization, the Qualified Person has not done sufficient work for the Company to classify the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves" (as defined in NI 43-101). The historical estimates contained in this press release were calculated prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves". The potential quantities and grades of exploration targets disclosed in this press release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Company has not independently verified and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the historical estimates and other third-party data contained in this press release and investors should use caution in placing reliance on such information.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including copper, and lithium in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the lithium battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new world class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc property, both located in Quebec; and its polymetallic properties in New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's plans for further drilling and exploration, the long-term prospects of the battery materials markets, and the future business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: additional drilling and exploration may lead to a determination that there is no potentially viable mine plan for any of the Company's properties; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, stakeholder or regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives; changes in equity markets; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Vision Lithium Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/22/c2013.html

Recommended Stories

  • SK’s Battery Materials Unit Sees a Shortage for EV Component

    (Bloomberg) -- The battery materials unit of SK Innovation Co. said the global market for premium wet-type separators, a key component for electric vehicles, will run into a supply shortage in 2023 due to “explosive” growth.SK IE Technology Co. said in a statement Thursday that its sales of separators for EVs jumped 490% last year from 2018. The company -- part of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group -- expects separators will account for about 80% of total sales in the next three years or more, from about 55% currently.“We’ve been keeping a close track of demand and supply and it looks like supply will fall short of meeting the rising demand from 2023,” Chief Executive Officer Rho Jae-sok told reporters at a briefing in Seoul.Separators improve the output and stability of lithium-ion batteries. Wet separators are thinner and stronger than dry separators, and allow for higher capacity. While lithium-ion batteries are found in everything from laptops to cell phones, it’s their primary role in electric vehicles that’s creating surging demand.EV LatecomerSK Innovation has grown into a major industry supplier. Among peers that produce wet-type separators for EVs such as Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp. and Toray Industries Inc., SK took the biggest market share last year with 26.5%, according to the statement, citing SNE Research Inc. It expects to more than double its annual separation capacity to 2.73 billion square meters in 2024 -- equivalent to supplying 1 million EVs per year.SK was a relative latecomer to the electric-car battery industry, embracing the technology only as part of a diversification push. SK Innovation began developing lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles in 2005, and spun off SK IE Technology in April 2019. SK IE Technology plans to go public next month.While the near-term growth will remain in its separator business, the company said it plans to develop materials for solid-state batteries -- a new way of making batteries that experts think could take over from the current generation of lithium-ion cells -- and also expand its production of polyimide film that goes on flexible displays.“It’ll have to be after 2030 when the solid-state battery business gets commercialized, which means lithium-ion batteries will co-exist for some time,” Roh said. “Our parent SK Innovation is also looking into start-up firms with the relevant technologies to explore the areas we can take part in.”SK is not looking beyond China, Europe and the U.S. in expanding its production capacity for now, Roh said. He said the company won’t consider building a facility in America until after 2024, as demand there is currently small compared with China and Europe and the investment and operating costs are more expensive.The company said last month it’s investing 1.1 trillion won ($987 million) to build new factories in Poland to meet growing demand amid an EV boom in Europe.IPO PlansSK IE Technology seeks to raise as much as 2.3 trillion won in its initial public offering. If the stock is priced at the top of the range, it would give the company a market value of around 7.5 trillion won. The company will start trading on Kospi from May 11 after setting the IPO price on April 26. The sale of new shares will go into SK’s capital expenditure until 2023, as it will need between 700 billion and 800 billion won annually, Roh said.SK posted an operating profit of 125 billion won last year, up more than 55% from April-December in 2019 when the company was spun off, while sales rose 78% to 469.3 billion won during the same period. SK’s three-year compound annual growth rate is forecast at 38%, according to Horace Chan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.Rho said SK Innovation’s $1.8 billion settlement earlier this month with LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Chem Ltd., over trade secrets removed uncertainties and created an environment where the two companies can actively engage in talks about new product models and plans to gradually increase supply. LG is one of SK’s customers in South Korea.(Updated with CEO comment from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Sir James Dyson moves residency back to the UK

    Sir James faced criticism in 2019 over relocating his company's global headquarters to Singapore.

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Push Traders to Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of many developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation figures for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Adds performance of Asian bonds in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill lender Credit Suisse suffers 'unacceptable' loss

    Credit Suisse raises $2bn to shore up its finances as regulators widen a probe into the Swiss bank.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Global Markets: Virus concerns keep oil in check; stocks drift

    A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States and Britain is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will act be a hurdle for the global economic recovery.

  • BitMEX to Offer Custody, Spot Trading to Expand Beyond Crypto Derivatives

    Derivatives are to remain at "the heart" of BitMEX's business, however.

  • High expectations can mean big letdowns: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the U.S. housing market heading for a crash? Here’s what the experts say

    Searches for the phrase, 'When is the housing market going to crash?' are up 2,450% over the past month.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • Intel Wins Trial Over Chips, Dodging $1 Billion-Plus Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ducked getting hit with another multibillion-dollar damage award after a federal jury in Texas cleared it of claims it was infringing patents formerly owned by NXP Semiconductors NV on ways to speed up computers.Intel doesn’t infringe two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, according to the federal jury in Waco, Texas. The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion over other patents last month.This was the second of three trials in suits VLSI lodged against Intel over patents that until early 2019 were owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors. A third trial, also before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, is scheduled to begin in June.In the most recent trial, VLSI was seeking $3 billion in damages, saying the inventions were critical to Intel’s ability to make chips faster and with fewer energy requirements. That’s more than 3,000 times what the patents were valued at in past acquisitions, Intel’s lawyers argued.Intel denied using any of the inventions, saying its own engineers have spent decades developing the chips that are used in everything from laptops to military fighter planes. It also argued that the patents didn’t cover new ideas even two decades ago, when they were issued.Intel said in a statement that it was pleased the jury “rejected VLSI’s meritless claims that Intel’s cutting-edge processors infringe expired patents on MP3 player technology.”VLSI was seeking damages for a period beginning March 1, 2019, just before the suit was filed. One of the patents, issued in 2002, expired in November; while the other was issued in 2003 and expires in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.Intel reported $20.9 billion in net income on $77.9 billion in revenue last year.VLSI was created in 2016 by the Softbank Group Corp.-owned Fortress Investment Group, according to an antitrust lawsuit Intel and Apple Inc. filed against Fortress. Fortress has “deployed patents in waves of lawsuits against their targets without regard for the merits of the claims,” Intel and Apple said in the complaint, which is pending in federal court in California.A federal judge had initially tossed the antitrust case, but Apple and Intel amended their complaint a week after the $2.18 billion verdict, arguing that trial and VLSI’s demand for billions more over other patents is evidence of Fortress’s anticompetitive activities. Fortress is scheduled to respond by April 26.Intel said the cases show the need for legislation “to prevent such ‘litigation investors’ and their shell companies from using low-quality purchased patents to extract exorbitant damages from productive American businesses.”VLSI has no products and its only potential revenue is its litigation against Intel. VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella told the jury not to be distracted by that issue.“This was technology that had looked over the horizon, changed the way Intel designed their chips,” Chu told the jurors in closing arguments. The damages request “is a large number but it’s a large number because Intel is the dominant company selling this infringing product.”The patents originated with SigmaTel Inc., which was bought by Freescale Semiconductor Inc. for $110 million in 2008, which in turn was bought by NXP in 2015 in a $12 billion deal. In Freescale’s purchase, SigmaTel’s “intangible assets,” which included a portfolio of hundreds of patents, were valued at $7 million, said Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale in Boston.VLSI brought “unfair and unfounded claims that were created for litigation, and a $3 billion claim that was created for by a paid-for expert,” Lee said in closing arguments, calling the damages demand “objectively unreasonable.”NXP isn’t a party to the case, though in the first trial Lee said that the chipmaker would receive a cut of any damage award. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation as a matter of corporate policy.During the trial, Intel witnesses highlighted the Santa Clara, California-based company’s long history in developing the chips that power devices that have transformed all aspects of society, and its efforts for the next generation of electronics.Intel has announced billions of dollars in spending on new factories and creating a foundry business to make chips for other companies, part of an aggressive push to regain its manufacturing lead. The move has the support of the Biden administration, which is calling for more U.S.-based chip manufacturing as a result of a global shortage of computer chips caused in part by the pandemic and the world’s reliance on two Asian companies.The patents were the subject of litigation between SigmaTel and Chinese chipmaker Actions Semiconductor Co. in a dispute that settled in 2007. The only other litigation involving these patents are the lawsuits against Intel, Bloomberg Law data show.The case is VLSI Technology LLC. v. Intel Corp., 21-299, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with Intel comment in 6th and 11th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin army’s campaign to drive crypto to $1 was a bust — so why are the bulls feeling vindicated?

    It was a dollar or bust for the dogecoin community on Wednesday --- and now it seems as if dogecoin fanatics are just left with the bust. However, a failed attempt at producing an epic rally in doge doesn't seem to have deflated the staunchest supporters of the parody coin.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • U.S. dollar losses bounce after Canada tips toward higher rates

    A U.S. dollar rebound against major currencies was interrupted on Wednesday after Canada's central bank signaled it could start an interest rate hike in 2022 and reduced the scope of its asset-buying program. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, turned down after the announcement from the Bank of Canada and was off by 0.1% in late afternoon (1946 GMT) in New York after having been up as much as 0.24% for the day.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.