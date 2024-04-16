Vision Marine Technologies Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$728.6k (down 12% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: CA$8.41m (loss widened by 26% from 2Q 2023).

CA$0.72 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Vision Marine Technologies Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 68%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 112%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 115% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 2.2% growth forecast for the Leisure industry in the US.

Performance of the American Leisure industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Vision Marine Technologies is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are concerning...

