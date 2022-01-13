U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Vision Screeners Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach US$ 815.2 Mn: FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Vision Screeners Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global vision screener sales are likely to near US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2022. According to a new research intelligence study presented by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Vision Screeners Market will continue to witness an average 5.5% Y-o-Y growth in the revenues in 2022 and ahead. As reported by the study, more than a third of overall sales of vision screeners is targeted to a variety of vision screening tests, followed by color vision tests.

While portable or handheld vision screening devices have been sought after over the years, it is more likely that the vision screening software will experience rapid gains in coming years, as a result of brisk technological penetration. Moreover, as key manufacturers are investing considerable efforts in technological innovations of vision screeners, table-top variants are also likely to see healthy sales growth in the near future. Currently, more than 50% of the total sales are accounted by portable or handheld devices that are used during vision screening procedures, as per the report.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5032

Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 579.2 Mn

Market Size Value in 2029

US$ 815.2 Mn

Historical CAGR (2016-2021)

4.8%

CAGR (2022-2029)

5.9%

The rising prevalence of vision problems, advancements in technology, increasing healthcare spending, and the growing prevalence of diabetes constitute some of the key factors responsible for driving the global vision screeners market revenues.
In addition to some of the most commonplace vision disorders, newly establishing problems such as digital eye strain (more popularly, computer vision syndrome) are strongly necessitating the demand for efficient vision screening tests, particularly among the younger population. This, according to FMI’s analysis, will drive sales of vision screeners in the forthcoming years.

Inadequate Effectiveness of Vision Screening Tests Prevails in Developing Asian Markets

Accounting for a collective value share of over 60%, North America and Europe will continue to lead the pack in global vision screeners market. In addition to early adoption of advanced technologies and high awareness about vision problems and the significance of vision screening, the growth of market in these regions has been prominently attributed to the rapid consolidation of healthcare facilities within these regions.

On the other hand, dearth of skilled and trained professionals in the field of vision screening will remain the prime factor restraining vision screeners adoption across developing Asian countries. Relatively lesser competency to professionally and accurately assess vision screening results continues to pose significant barriers in the growth path of market within Asia Pacific (APAC).

According to the report, a sizeable number of vision screening tests cannot be performed on children who have reading problems such as hyperopia or astigmatism. As a result, the ineffectiveness of vision screeners continues to negatively influence the number of parents opting for pediatric vision screening tests, which is further a significant factor deterring the revenues of vision screeners market in APAC.

Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need, Ask an Expert- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5032

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast
Period

2022-2029

Historical Data
Available for

2016-2021

Market
Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions
Covered

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern
Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA

Key Countries
Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK,
France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India,
Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan,
GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market
Segments
Covered

Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region

Key
Companies
Profiled

Pediatric Vision Screening Emerging as a Prime Focus Area for Innovations

Some of the key players competing in the global vision screeners market landscape include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), Essilor International S.A. (Stereo Optical Company Inc.), Adaptica S.r.l., OCULUS Surgical, Inc., Plusoptix Inc., Honeywell International Inc., FIM Medical SAS, SHANGHAI TOP VIEW INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Thomson Screening Solutions Ltd., and Keystone View. While a majority of these companies are concentrating in technological upgrades of the current offerings, augmented investments targeting FDA approvals will be an important strategy.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5032

Moreover, multiple longstanding challenges prevailing in children’s vision screening are highly likely to push the scope for innovations, which would help overcome the challenges and extend the efficiency of vision screening – specifically for children. The FMI study reveals how the companies that are manufacturing, supplying, and distributing vision screeners are strategizing on the growing traction in the pediatric patients segment.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Digital Vision Lenses Market- The global digital vision lenses market may witness steady growth in the forecast period 2019-2029.

Smart Eyewear Market - Rise in the advanced technologies and increase in the adoption of innovative technologies enables create lucrative opportunities for the companies which are plunged in the smart eyewear market.

New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market - New born eye imaging is an emerging market, as many players are coming with innovative devices for imaging and raising the funds for research on new born eye imaging system.

Eye Wash Stations Market - Eye wash stations is a growing market over the forecast period, as the awareness about eye care is increasing along the increasing number of eye infection in various region.

Hydrogel Contact Lenses Market - The increasing population pool of elderly people in anticipated to increase the demand for the hydrogel contact lenses market.

Contact Lens Inspection Equipment Market - Increasing demand for stable lens making process, proper handling of contact lenses during manufacturing process is promoting the growth of contact lens inspection equipment market.

Scleral Lenses Market - The growing number of eyes problems and disorders expected to create high demand for the scleral lenses over the forecast period.

Smart Contact Lens Market - Advances in ophthalmology and growing demand for the more efficient and revolutionary glaucoma management approaches are the factors expected to drive the growth of global smart contact lens market.

Single Use Contact Lenses Market - Revenue of Single use contact lenses market is expected to grow in upcoming period as they are very much comfortable, easy to handle and healthier to an eye which are the primary drivers for the single use contact lenses market.

Posterior Chamber Lens Market - Posterior chamber lens market is expected to grow significantly due to aging population and increasing incidence of cataract and refractive error. A

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vision-screeners-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/vision-screeners-market


