New vision taking shape in Old West Austin neighborhood

Good afternoon, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

It's a first-rate vision for a stretch of West Sixth Street well familiar to many Austinites.

And it's brought to you by the team of McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, which is about to work its magic once again, this time partnering with Austin-based developer Riverside and with the stamp of Herzog & De Meuron, in the first project in Texas for the Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm (think the Nobel Prize of architecture).

The second phase of a project called Sixth&Blanco will have a five-story building that will have restaurants, retail space, a hotel and 10 luxury residences. The new development will be just west of downtown Austin, on a city block that formerly housed Z Tejas restaurant.

MML Hospitality — that's prominent restaurateurs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman and renown hotelier Liz Lambert (MML Hospitality) — soon will launch the second phase of their Sixth&Blanco development.

The next phase will bring a classy five-story building with restaurants, retail, a hotel and 10 luxury residences.

Once completed, it will be integrated with existing MML concepts, including Clark's Oyster Bar, Pecan Square Cafe, Rosie's Wine Bar, Howards Bar and Club, galleries and more.

After walking the site where the new building is planned, and having MML's Katy Russ explain the overarching vision and concept, this looks to be another winner from one of the winningest hotel/restaurant groups.

Picture a unified development that ties together several already successful businesses, and blends them into a cohesive development greater than the sum of its parts.

Extensive lush landscaping, to be woven throughout the two connected phases, will make for a village-like setting — a walkable, open-air neighborhood destination with dining, shopping and other amenities, all open to the public.

And lest you wonder about the parking challenges in that area, plans for Sixth&Blanco call for an underground parking garage with almost 300 spaces.

Story continues

The new building's easternmost boundary will be where the former Z Tejas restaurant was located, a staple for years on West Sixth Street. But the many folks who miss it can always check it out at its new location in Kyle.

The Swedish Hill cafe, deli and bakery also is in the block where the new building will rise. For Swedish Hill's legion of loyal fans wondering what its future holds, read more in my article here. (link).

The second phase of a project called Sixth&Blanco will have a five-story building that will have restaurants, retail space, a hotel and 10 luxury residences. The new development will be just west of downtown Austin, on a city block that formerly housed Z Tejas restaurant.

My work isn’t possible without Statesman subscribers. If you subscribe, thank you! And if you don’t, please consider supporting us today. Have tips or story ideas? Contact me at 512.913.4503, snovak@statesman.com or @snovak999.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: New vision taking shape in Old West Austin neighborhood