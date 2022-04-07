U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,522.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,571.75
    +35.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.90
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.93
    +0.90 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0010
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,452.75
    +223.88 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.29
    +6.63 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

VisionNav showcases unmanned truck loading & unloading solution at the SFAW 2022

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionNav showcases its innovative logistics solution at SFAW 2022 show (Smart Factory & Factory Automation Exhibition), the leading factory automation exhibition in Asia, from Apr. 6th-8th, held in Coex Center, Seoul. This exhibition begins the global tour show of this innovative solution.

"Korea has plenty of automation line, and a high coverage of robots, especially in intralogistics." Said Vivian, the sales director of Korea. As the beginning and end of the intralogistics, truck operation at the dock is considered as the most time-consuming part which demands higher efficiency. "2 key factors make truck loading and unloading automation complex and difficult: 1. Trucks vary in types and specifications, like flat truck, gull-wing container truck and cargo container truck, the width of containers draw a large scare from 4m (13') to 14m (48'); 2. Materials in different shapes loaded in various carriers, especially super-long board, or none-carrier goods".

Based on the leading robot perception, control, positioning, and scheduling technology, VisionNav autonomous forklifts get complete functions in environmental perception, precise control, and safe operation. This solution makes it possible to unmanned the whole process of intralogistics. Meanwhile, by intergrading the Bright-Eye system, VisionNav unmanned truck loading & unloading solution has high performance and is widely used in various industries. "As a peripheral auxiliary system for unmanned truck loading & unloading solution, Bright-Eye system attracted much attention by the unique ability of cargo inventory, storage management, and safety warning", Said Vivian.

According to Vivian, VisionNav has developed a localized engineer team mainly responsible for project delivery, and established partnerships with excellent local service providers. With the setup of the Korea branch, VisionNav accelerates its global and localization speed.

Founded in 2016, VIsionNav® is committed to providing AGVs/AMRs and Automation Solutions for intralogistics. At present, VisionNav has developed 9 series of products including auto forklifts and tractors for various scenarios. Meanwhile, VisionNav has made significant breakthroughs such as achieving up to 9.4m(30ft) material storage, up to 2m(6.5ft) narrow aisles transmitting, automated truck loading and unloading, and multi-layer materials stacking. VisionNav Sold 1500+ products globally implemented 350+ projects and reached cooperation with 50+ Fortune 500 companies.

Contact
Vivian Han
Head of Sales in South Korea
01098352225
Vivian.han@visionnav.com

(PRNewsfoto/VisionNav)
(PRNewsfoto/VisionNav)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visionnav-showcases-unmanned-truck-loading--unloading-solution-at-the-sfaw-2022-301519660.html

SOURCE VisionNav

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • What Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss what Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies.

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart raises pay for truck drivers to as much as $110,000 in the first year

    Walmart announced increased pay for its private fleet of truck drivers and a new driver program, part of an effort to enhance its supply chain capabilities.

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • How Macy’s Inc. Is Navigating the Unpredictable Retail Climate

    CFO Adrian Mitchell discusses Macy's advancements, opportunities and challenges in a wide-ranging presentation at the JP Morgan Chase Annual Retail Roundup.

  • Exxon, Chevron paid their CEOs over $22 million each last year -filings

    Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp paid their chief executives more than $22 million each last year, according to securities filings released on Thursday, the day after U.S. lawmakers accused oil companies of price gouging at a time of high gasoline prices. Exxon paid CEO Darren Woods $23.6 million last year, up from $15.6 million in 2020. Woods also received a $3.1 million cash bonus, the filing showed.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will