Visionstate Announces New Board Appointment

Visionstate Corp.
·4 min read
  • VSSSF
Visionstate Corp.
Visionstate Corp.

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Belinda Davidson to the Board of Directors. Belinda brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Visionstate board with a successful track record in marketing and brand strategy.

“We are very pleased to have Belinda join our Board of Directors,” said Company CEO John Putters. “Belinda’s valuable experience in key areas will assist Visionstate as it executes on its WANDA™ IoT strategy. The Company is at a pivotal point in its evolution, and Belinda is an important part of our growth as we introduce our product to a global customer base.”

Having worked with one of Canada’s largest, global, real-estate industry leaders as Vice President Strategic Marketing, Belinda brings more than 25 years’ experience in strategic marketing, customer experience and leadership. The combination of Belinda’s experience and industry knowledge will assist Visionstate in developing a strong presence in the marketplace.

Since September 2021, Belinda has been consulting for Visionstate in the capacity of VP of Marketing and recently concluded a comprehensive assessment of the Company’s main product, WANDA™, to better position the technology to capitalize on its global opportunities.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Belinda will be taking a lead role in advising the management team on a marketing strategy for Visionstate and taking its suite of proprietary technology to the public markets.

“Visionstate’s SAAS technology, which tracks cleaning and maintenance protocols in diverse settings such as office towers, shopping centres, hospitals and airports, is quickly expanding across North America and now globally with recent launches in Europe. It is extremely important for the Company to communicate its progress to the public markets,” Putters added, “and Belinda will be an important part of executing that strategy.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,
“John A. Putters”
Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact:

Visionstate Corp.

CHF Capital Markets

Website: www.visionstate.com

John Putters, CEO

Perry Rapagna

Twitter: @visionstate

(780) 425-9460

(416) 868-1079 x 230

Facebook: @visionstate

jputters@visionstate.com

perry@chfir.com

LinkedIn: @VisionstateCorp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.


