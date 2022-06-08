U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.42
    -5.26 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,152.74
    -27.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,207.01
    +31.77 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.50
    -7.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.62
    +2.21 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.00
    +7.90 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0050
    +0.0330 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2562
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0950
    +1.4790 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,471.04
    +586.48 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.47
    +8.84 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Visionstate’s WANDA™ to be Highlighted at ISSA Convention

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Visionstate Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VSSSF
Visionstate Corp.
Visionstate Corp.

IoT Cleaning Application Introduces New Task Management and Audit Capabilities

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) will be showcasing its exclusive IoT Cleaning Platform, WandaNEXT™, on June 8 and 9, 2022 at ISSA Canada, the country’s premier showcase for cleaning and hygiene products, services, and technology. This unique trade show and conference creates a forum for insights on best practices, industry certifications, training and educational programming, and relevant and emerging topics within the Canadian facility and cleaning markets.

“We are very excited to showcase WandaNEXT at ISSA this year,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bunzl Canada. “The platform continues to evolve, thanks to the active participation of many of our customers across Canada. The result is an industry-leading product that is, quite literally, designed for and by customers who view state-of-the art facility cleaning and hygiene as critical to their key stakeholders, and to their businesses.”

WandaNEXT enables healthcare, education, assisted living, and commercial facilities to track and verify cleaning activities, validate quality through regularly scheduled audits, and alert cleaning teams to service requirements (such as discharge cleaning routines). It also facilitates schedule optimization, activity management, consumption tracking, end-user feedback, and administrative reporting.

Visionstate IoT, original developer of the platform, continues to work in partnership with Bunzl Canada to develop new system features and functionality. The partners are about to launch a new pilot project that integrates surface diagnostics using ATP testing technology.

“We are extremely proud to have WandaNEXT™ featured at ISSA,” said Visionstate CEO, John Putters. “This provides us an opportunity to demonstrate to the industry the value of the platform as an essential tool to improve cleaning quality and help prevent the outbreak of disease.”

WandaNEXT™ can be purchased through an annual subscription fee for each activation of the mobile application which has unlimited scalability and is applicable to diverse industry sectors. It has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, education, retail, commercial office, conference, airport, and distribution facilities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The WandaNEXT™ platform will be featured exclusively at booth #607 at the show. Its capabilities are applicable to all areas of a facility but will be demonstrated with an initial rollout in the restrooms at the Metro Convention Centre during the event.

About WANDA™

Designed to track cleaning and maintenance activities, the mobile version of WANDA™ has unlimited scalability and is applicable to diverse industry sectors, including hospitals, airports, shopping centres, community recreational facilities, schools and universities, senior’s care facilities, and even large municipalities. The mobile app is also quick to deploy and is based on a subscription model to eliminate upfront costs.

Visionstate charges a monthly or annual subscription fee for each activation of the mobile application and measures success based on the rate of customer acquisition, which is a standard measure of performance for technology companies that are based on the Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Customer acquisition increases residual income throughout the 36-month term of each contract and carries a high margin on sales.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,
“John A. Putters”
Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact:

Visionstate Corp.

CHF Capital Markets

Website: www.visionstate.com

John Putters, CEO

Perry Rapagna

Twitter: @visionstate

(780) 425-9460

(416) 868-1079 x 230

Facebook: @visionstate

jputters@visionstate.com

perry@chfir.com

LinkedIn: @VisionstateCorp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • What Is Going Wrong With Carnival Stock?

    With its shares down 33% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) isn't enjoying the post-COVID-19 bull run you might have expected. While the return of cruising has led to a boom in sales, it will take years for the company to shed its mountain of debt. Rising interest rates and a possible recession could make the situation significantly worse.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • Think It Is Too Late to Buy Oil Stocks? These 3 Stocks Still Look Great

    Oil prices have had a good run, and so have oil stocks, but this trio of energy companies still have a lot of dividends to give.

  • Should You Investigate Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At US$15.69?

    Golden Ocean Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GOGL ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with...

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Intel Bear Case Coming ‘Even Earlier’ Than Expected. This Analyst Remains Neutral on the Stock.

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss second-quarter guidance.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has outperformed the broader market handsomely over the past three years, even though shares of the memory specialist have faced bouts of volatility thanks to changing memory market dynamics that have affected its revenue and earnings growth from time to time. As it turns out, analysts are expecting the chipmaker to face tough times ahead on account of potential weakness in memory demand that could lead to a drop in prices and derail the company's terrific growth. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar recently downgraded Micron stock to underweight (or sell) from neutral (or hold).

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investors have learned a difficult lesson through the first half of the year: The stock market can go down very quickly. In fact, the broad S&P 500 has slipped over 14% from its high, putting the benchmark index squarely in correction territory.

  • It's Exxon vs Chevron: Here's How Investors Can Play Them

    On Tuesday, the nation of Qatar announced the selection of Exxon Mobil , TotalEnergies , Shell , and ConocoPhillips as partners in what is expected to be the multi-billion dollar expansion of the world's largest liquified natural gas project. On Tuesday, Chevron announced through a subsidiary, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with KazMunayGas of Kazakhstan to explore potential lower carbon business opportunities in that country.