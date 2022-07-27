Visionstate’s WANDA™ Launched in Europe, Opening New Markets for IoT Technology

Visionstate Corp.

IoT Cleaning Application Now Part of Picardy Wallonia Hospital’s Ultra-Efficient Digital Architecture

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that with its long-term partner Bunzl Canada Inc. (“Bunzl”) it has deployed its proprietary WANDA™ IoT technology in the European market at an innovative hospital in Belgium. The launch of the Company’s mobile app represents the first installation in Europe and expands Visionstate’s reach beyond the installations already at 26 hospitals in North America.



The Picardy Wallonia hospital (CHwapi) is an ambitious, innovative hospital project designed to meet current and future health challenges. Its singular mission is to serve its community by promoting “well-being and being well” in a human-focused environment. That environment is comprised of clean, bright, and green spaces connected by an ultra-efficient digital architecture that includes a range of "intelligent" solutions such as digitized appointment making and signage, geolocation of equipment in real-time (RTLS), home automation and telemedicine, a new self-serve maternity support app and more.

“The WandaNEXT IoT cleaning management platform is a natural addition to our state-of-the-art facility,” said Rudy Varenne, Managing Director at Crèche Les CHwa’ptis (ACBL). “The CHwapi environment has been designed to provide a best-in-class experience for both patients and healthcare providers. This platform supports our ability to do that with better visibility and continuous improvements in quality and efficiency.”

WandaNEXT enables healthcare, education, assisted living and commercial facilities to track and verify cleaning activities, validate quality through regularly scheduled audits, and alert cleaning teams to service requirements (such as discharge cleaning routines). It also facilitates schedule optimization, activity management, consumption tracking, end-user feedback and administrative reporting.

Hugues Robert, Managing Director of Global Net Belgium, a Bunzl cleaning and hygiene company, comments, “We are convinced that through the use of WandaNEXT, the Belgian short- and long-stay healthcare market will be able to accelerate the digitization of its cleaning and facility management process in the broadest sense while simplifying the documentation and audit process. We are all very excited to participate in this project within CHwapi and are already very pleased to see the number of expressions of interest from other players in the healthcare market.”

The pilot implementation at CHwapi began earlier this month and will be evaluated over a six-month period. Cleaning teams use cleaning trolleys equipped with tablets that enable them to refer to specific cleaning protocols required for each room type. Dynamic task assignments are delivered in real-time so that cleaning team members are aware of immediate service needs as well as scheduled daily, weekly, and monthly tasks. Audit features are used to monitor quality and identify training and support requirements.

“Now more than ever, facilities in critical environments such as healthcare, education, long-term care, and assisted living must verify and validate that cleaning and disinfecting is being done correctly and at the right intervals,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Bunzl Canada, where the WandaNEXT product was developed by Visionstate IoT.

Visionstate continues to work in partnership with Bunzl to develop new system features and functionality. The partners are currently completing a pilot project that includes surface diagnostics using ATP testing technology.

WandaNEXT has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, education, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact:

Visionstate Corp.

John Putters, CEO

(780) 425-9460

jputters@visionstate.com



CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

(416) 868-1079 x 251

cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

