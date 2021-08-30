U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Visit Myrtle Beach Invites Visitors to Extend Summer at The Beach

·5 min read

Beloved destination boasts summer-like temperatures and fewer crowds in the fall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in Myrtle Beach, S.C. isn't fading just yet and now is the perfect time to grab Summore season at The Beach while you still can! Visit Myrtle Beach encourages travelers to visit its 60 miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline with a variety of new attractions and experiences during the fall – the perfect time to extend that 'summer vacation' feeling.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has 60 miles of beautiful ocean front. (PRNewsfoto/Visit Myrtle Beach)
Visit Myrtle Beach encourages travelers to visit its 60 miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline during the fall.

"Myrtle Beach is the place to be for those looking to squeeze in a little bit more summer," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "With brand new and updated attractions to visit on and off the beach, the Myrtle Beach area is the perfect location for those who want Summore of the season to make lasting memories with loved ones."

See below for a variety of things to do that extend the Summore season:

For families on a "schoolcation"

Ripley's Aquarium
Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach has been a long-time favorite attraction for those looking for a break from the sun. Stop by and see the site's largest expansion in its 20-year history: the 5,500-square-foot Penguin Playhouse. This new addition includes a brand-new gallery, called Ocean Wonders, that has eight new tanks housing a variety of different fish species from around the world.

Wonderworks
Located at Broadway at the Beach, WonderWorks is an indoor amusement park for the mind. With 100 interactive exhibits for people all ages, visitors can experience 84mph hurricane force winds, lie on a bed of nails, design & ride a virtual roller coaster, climb an indoor ropes course, play a game of lazer-tag, plus more!

Hollywood Wax Museum
Fun seekers of all ages will enjoy a variety of attractions filled with fun photo opportunities with movie stars and pop culture legends, a gallant mirror maze adventure to rescue Princess Hannah, and a colossal zombie scare where you can save the world from a viral outbreak.

For those looking to experience the history and culture of the region

Charlie's Place Restoration
A newly restored Black history site in Myrtle Beach is now open for tours and also serving as an incubator for local businesses. From the 1930s to 1960s Charlie's Place was a Myrtle Beach nightspot in the downtown area and a stop on the 'Chitlin' Circuit' – nightclubs where Black entertainers such as Billie Holiday, the Mills Brothers, Little Richard and the Drifters performed during the era of racial segregation. Visitors can now tour the historic site and learn more about 'Green Book' travel.

Brookgreen Gardens
Since its founding in 1931, by Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, Brookgreen has been a cultural center for the local community and a favorite among visitors. The hidden gem boasts 9,000+ acres of former rice plantation land, complete with vibrant flowers, tons of outdoor sculpture, and even an onsite zoo. For an incredible shot frolicking through nature, look no further than the live oak alley.

Cap'N Rods Lowcountry Tours
Step back in time with each bend of the river as you cruise along the dark waters of the Pee Dee Lowcountry. View majestic rice plantations, trunk gates and slave cabins, moss-laden oaks and more, all the while enjoying Mother Nature at her finest.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm
This 17-acre site, which is completely free to visit, depicts farm and domestic life in Horry County from 1900-1955. Visitors can sample the everyday life of a Horry County farm family living during this era through self-guided tours or check out the guided tours available every Saturday.

For drink lovers

Twelve 33 Distillery
Twelve 33 Distillery is a new gem in Little River, offering locally sourced craft spirits and tours and tastings in a prohibition-era atmosphere. The distillery recently released its first Agave Tequila.

Grand Strand Brewing Company
This new addition to downtown Myrtle Beach offers a variety of craft brewed beers onsite, indoor/outdoor sampling experiences, and delicious food offerings. Tip: Mix and match beers in a six pack to-go!

For outdoor enthusiasts

Myrtle Beach State Park
You would never expect to find a 312-acre oceanfront state park in the heart of one of the East Coast's major tourist destinations. Myrtle Beach State Park offers nature tours, engaging programs and educational programs surrounding the natural resources of the park. Nature trails, equestrian trails, bike paths, an ocean fishing pier, and tent and RV camping in the oceanfront woods only 300 yards from the beach are quite the offering for outdoor enthusiasts looking for an escape.

Huntington Beach State Park
Pristine beaches, the finest birdwatching on the East Coast and endless options for outdoor activities make this 2,500-acre state park a must-visit spot. The park recently opened a brand new Nature Center where guests can immerse themselves in the outdoors and learn more about wildlife in the region. Get your lines wet with ocean jetty fishing, access the inlet, marshes and back bays via a boat ramp, get the blood running on a two mile or quarter-mile hiking trail, and stay the night camping.

Visit Myrtle Beach continues to ask visitors to pack patience and visit the destination responsibly. The latest updates on COVID-19 can be found at the Healthy Travel section on the VisitMyrtleBeach.com website.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Myrtle beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visit-myrtle-beach-invites-visitors-to-extend-summer-at-the-beach-301365326.html

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach

