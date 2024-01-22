Visit Sarasota County looks ahead to comprehensive strategic plan | Indicators

Erin Duggan is the president and CEO of Visit Sarasota County.

As we move into a new year, this is generally a time when we as individuals look to reflect upon our personal goals and aspirations and examine how we plan to achieve those goals. Well, at Visit Sarasota County, we have a similar process that we do every few years to ensure that as an organization and destination we move in the right direction, establish clearly defined goals and build a clear plan on how to reach our objectives. We put all of this together in our Destination Strategic Plan and in 2024 we will develop our new plan that will take us through 2030.

Our expectation is for this plan to identify strategies and actions to increase visitor flow across leisure, meetings, sports and other market segments; align funding and programming with local municipalities, tourism partners, residents and other stakeholders; assess the effectiveness of current marketing programs; restructure the VSC partnership program; and identify how to address threats and opportunities facing tourism in Sarasota County.

The process of building this plan is involved and requires several steps. Some of the actions taken include an evaluation of destination assets, a review of trends and conditions, a deep dive into municipal and county initiatives and projects that impact tourism, and an examination of VSC’s current plans, initiatives and reports.

What might be among the most critical components of building this plan, though, is stakeholder input. It is vital that we hear from our community and those who are so important to making our county the amazing and vibrant tourist destination it is today. We ask our key partners to share their input on vision, problem areas, potential solutions and needs to help prioritize the destination direction.

Sarasota County’s tourism landscape is rich in amenities, from top-ranked beaches to world-class arts and culture experiences. However, to remain at the forefront of this competitive industry, we must continue to push ourselves. We must be strategic. We must be innovative. We must be thoughtful. With the help of our partners and community, I know we will continue to do just that and because of you all our future remains bright.

I encourage anyone who has thoughts or would like to be part of this process to reach out to me directly. We do this as a community, and we want to hear from you.

With your help, in a few months, we’ll have a new Destination Strategic Plan ensuring that Visit Sarasota County pushes forward on our resolutions and remains competitive and at the forefront of the tourism industry for years to come.

Erin Duggan is the president and CEO of Visit Sarasota County. She can be reached at 941-955-0991, ext. 108, or eduggan@visitsarasota.org.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: ERIN DUGGAN: Visit Sarasota County puts focus on new year and beyond