Visit South Bend Mishawaka: Reflections of gifts in abundance from a tourism perspective

From the excitement of the holidays to the consternation that goes into our New Year’s resolutions, and in taking a moment to reflect on what was and what is to be, at least from a tourism perspective, we have gifts in abundance in St. Joseph County. At times, it’s easy to either overlook these treasures or even be frustrated by them when traffic is congested because of all the visitors. Hopefully, the occasional frustration can be excused when we understand the importance of these venues.

A few weeks ago, we welcomed the exquisite Raclin Murphy Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame. The experience is open and free to the public and serves as another invitation to see our leading attraction in St. Joseph County. More than 56% of our visitors each year are here because of Notre Dame.

The 54 hotels in the county will generate more than 940,000 room nights this year. While that number is 7% less than last year, these guests generated more than $118 million in hotel revenue. The entire state of Indiana is experiencing about a 1% decrease in demand. Short-term rentals continue to play a significant role as more than 1,200 private residences hosted approximately 245,000 room nights, which is 10% more year-over-year.

Like so many of our residents, our visitors enjoyed our robust food scene and the many special and unique experiences. The enhancements at Potawatomi Zoo, the Morris Performing Arts Center and Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium continue. Both Howard Park and Ironworks Plaza deliver countless memories on the winter’s ice and summer’s programming. The Mishawaka Historical Museum, Walkerton Heritage Museum, Historic New Carlisle, Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum create memories only had here in our area.

Youth sports continue to propel our area as a destination. More than 40,000 room nights will be had by year’s end with youth ice hockey leading the way. Our ability to deliver even more experiences at Leeper Park Tennis, Byers Softball Complex, Ice Box Skating Rink, Compton Family Ice Arena, Indiana Invaders Sports Complex and so many others is hugely important to our future success in St. Joseph County. The new Mishawaka Fieldhouse, which is expected to welcome more than 1 million people per year and generate $30 million annually plus 20,000 room nights, will further elevate the relevance and importance of youth sports in our area.

Like most New Year’s resolutions, we fell a little short of achieving our goal of more than 1 million visitor room nights in St. Joseph County. We will again resolve to achieve that goal with help from the new attractions of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum, Mishawaka Fieldhouse and the urban trail connecting downtown South Bend to Notre Dame. New hotels are being planned within the county, as well, so this additional supply will require us to be aggressive and innovative in our work.

That innovation will come in the form of a new strategic plan for our tourism work and vision in St. Joseph County. We will begin formulating our plan in January with the guidance of a steering committee comprised of local leaders in the hospitality space along with our civic leaders. It will be time well spent as we work to envision our county in 10 years. The final plan should be ready in early summer and it may be that extra reminder that we all need of our New Year’s resolutions.

As you, hopefully, know and notice every day, we have hospitality, entertainment and experiential gifts in abundance in St. Joseph County, and we get to share them with the more than 5 million visitors who come, see and experience them each year!

Visit South Bend Mishawaka is here to help tell our story, highlight our incredible experiences and bring the best to The Bend. Here are just a few exciting upcoming event highlights. To see more, head to visitsouthbend.com.

