VisitBritain releases online accent game using AI voice technology to inspire visitors to 'See Things Differently'

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - National tourism agency VisitBritain has today launched an online game as part of its new multi-million pound international campaign in Canada for 2023 to drive tourism to Britain.

VisitBritain's new consumer campaign plays with the idea of the 'shared language' between Canada and the UK. Photo credit: VisitBritain/Nadine Sykora (CNW Group/VisitBritain)

The campaign, called Fake (Br)it Till You Make It, highlights the richness of Britain's regional diversity. A new online game on VisitBritain's consumer website uses machine learning, testing players as they have a go at mastering a variety of accents from across Britain, and then sharing links with destination information to drive bookings. Participants in the game are encouraged to share their results on social media and challenge their friends using the hashtag #FakeBritChallenge.

The multi-media marketing campaign uses a mix of on- and-offline channels including content across social media, influencers, custom content partners, digital display and audio advertising, driving online traffic to

a landing page on VisitBritain.com with ideas and links to activities, attractions and experiences. Branded content features a variety of local phrases alongside destination images, and a series of short films sees Brits sharing a warm welcome in local accents and dialects promoting their destinations, encouraging visitors to come and explore for themselves.

VisitBritain Executive Vice President, The Americas, Australia and New Zealand Paul Gauger said:

"Our priority is to harness the strong recovery and growth we have seen from Canada, and we are delighted to be running this dedicated and playful campaign, tapping into motivations to travel right now.

"This innovative game puts Britain's diversity front and centre, using modern technology to engage players, tell the story of our dynamic destinations and inspire Canadian visitors to discover more, stay longer and explore year-round."

The international GREAT Britain marketing campaign invites visitors to 'See Things Differently', showcasing Britain as a dynamic, diverse and exciting destination, packed full of activities to come and enjoy now, with a warm British welcome at its heart.

Story continues

The campaign will also capture major events in 2023 including the Coronation of King Charles III and Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of Ukraine, both taking place in May, valuable opportunities to show Britain's welcome, creativity and ability to host events of the highest calibre.

The 'Fake (Br)it Till You Make It' campaign has been developed to play on the idea of shared language between Canada and Britain. VisitBritain's research shows that feelings of welcome and connection are top motivators for Canadian travellers in choosing a holiday destination, and the campaign builds on existing cultural ties by inviting visitors to learn more about the accents they have heard through British film and TV and by highlighting the personal connections and fun, unexpected experiences to be found on their next trip to Britain.

VisitBritain's 'See Things Differently' campaign is part of the UK Government's GREAT campaign.

SOURCE VisitBritain

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c8338.html