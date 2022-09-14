Visited launches a spotlight on UAE’s Travel Popularity

Visited’s new list feature has allowed the travel app to publish a report highlighting the tourism industry in UAE

Visited is a popular travel app, which allows users to map their travel journeys, see how many famous places they have been to and get inspired by discovering new destinations.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Visited travel app, UAE is currently ranked as the 27th most popular country to visit among global international travelers. The Visited travel app has over 1 million users across the globe and offers a unique glance into who visits the Emirates and what they do when they are there. The data is based on the user's self-reported information on where they have been, wish to travel to and what places/experiences they had while there.



Visited, a travel app released by Arriving In High Heels, allows users to map travels, check off places off the bucket list, and stay on top of travel trends.

The large percentage of travelers to the UAE are coming from Australia and Europe. With 29 percent of all Australians having visited the Emirates. 28 Percent of Swiss travelers and 27 percent of all UK travelers have been to UAE. On a global scale 17 percent of all international travellers have been to the UAE, with 7 percent having it on their bucket list.

Despite the popularity of visiting the UAE, Abu Dhabi is the 30th most visited capital in the world, indicating that Dubai is currently more frequently visited.

The Top Sights in the emirates according to over 60 travel lists split by categories include:

Yas Marina is 4th most visited Formula One Circuit.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque is ranked 4th of all Mosques visited around the world, only 2nd spot to Mosques found in Istanbul.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is the 44th most visited Art Museum in the world.

Dubai Cruise Port, while being the largest cruise terminal in the world is currently in 21st spot for most visited cruise ports in the world.

Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai are found in the top 100 list for kids attractions.



Some of the experiences that people tend to have in UAE includes:

Shopping: Dubai Mall is ranked 14th in the world, coming only a few spots behind fashion capitals of NYC, Milan and Paris.

Beach: 57 percent of all visitors to the Emirates travel with the beach in mind.

Snorkelling and Diving is another popular activity for those seeking a more adventurous vacation.

The Arabian Desert is currently ranked in 2nd most visited desert in the world. Not surprising as it is almost impossible to come to the Emirates without venturing to the desert.

To access the full report with other insights into a typical visitor to the UAE, visit: visitedapp.com

Visited has also rolled out a new set of travel lists. The list feature allows users to not only select the sites that they have visited but also see how they rank against other travellers. Users will find travel lists that match their interests, such as food and drink, nature, history, culture, architecture, religious sites, sporting events, and more. Popular lists include: world capitals, ancient sites, lists of cruise ports, top beaches, best snorkelling locations, mountain ranges and art museums. The travel lists are sorted based on popularity by over 1.45 million international travellers who have installed the Visited app.

There are endless places to visit and having data from other world travelers will help users create their own bucket lists and personalized plans.

With the ability for users to create their very own digital scratch map with past and future travels by country, region/state and city, users are able to easily track their personal travel goals and gain personalized insights to key stats such as travel ranking, percentage of the world seen, and total countries visited.

Users can also leverage the Inspiration feature to discover new destinations with an intuitive swiping experience. By scanning popular and less viewed travel places, users can visualize and plan their next adventure on the Visited App with ease.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

