I visited Pizza Hut in the metaverse, and found a fundamental misunderstanding of what customers want

Pizza Hut recently made its debut in the metaverse, so I decided to pay the virtual pizza chain a visit.

A recently remodeled Pizza Hut location

I've visited other fast food chains in the metaverse before, including Chipotle's Roblox burrito builder earlier this year.

Chipotle



I found Chipotle's take on the metaverse amusing and mildly entertaining but missing the essential pieces I want in a restaurant, so I was interested to see how Pizza Hut would fare in comparison.



Like Chipotle, Pizza Hut opted to host its event in a virtual experience that already exists, in this case, ComplexLand.



ComplexLand describes itself as a "free, open-world digital experience" centered around purchasing exclusive merchandise and brand drops.



The game dropped me in the welcome area of the digital world, where I was given a randomized avatar to explore.



I first spent a few minutes getting my bearings, figuring out how to move around and chat.



Messages started popping up about different merch drops in the digital world and where I could find them.



Almost immediately, I happened upon some coins that could be used for exchanges inside the website.



The Pizza Hut connection wasn't especially clear, so I double checked that I was even in the right place.



ComplexLand was full of areas I could enter, so I searched around more.



Each spot on the map took me to a different page where different items were available to buy.



There were both real and virtual items for sale.



Most of the items on sale were collaborations with brands I recognized by name, like this shop's affiliation with "Ozark."



This Bored Ape art was sold out by the time I arrived.



Pizza Hut's role came in the form of delivery vehicles places around the the area that users could find and use to potentially win free pizza for a year.



Each car is located with an "undead delivery driver," as Pizza Hut describes it.



Pizza Hut's art in the game is designed by artist Rob Shields as a "post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world."



Peter Adams at Marketing Dive described ComplexLand as similar to a popup or festival, just taking place online, and that seems like the most accurate description to me.





The event seems to have been a success by ComplexLand's standards, with more time spent on the platform than in previous iterations, head of collaborations and experiential for Complex Networks Neil Wright told WWD.





I can see what that would be true for users going in with plans to buy a specific piece of merchandise.



However, I think the average Pizza Hut customer lured in by promised of winning free pizza was probably confused and underwhelmed.



The concept of post-apocalyptic pizza delivery drivers is creative and led to some interesting art, but it's clearly far from the focus of the online experience.



ComplexLand had the worst of online shopping, like having to find the right products and sizes in a huge catalogue, along with all the worst aspects of shopping in a physical store.



I can't imagine it being worthwhile to spend time closing popups and avoiding spending money for the chance to be one of just nine free pizza winners.



While Chipotle's metaverse version wasn't perfect, there were at least entertaining games that made it feel worthwhile, even if you don't win anything.



I think Pizza Hut's metaverse visit may show a fundamental disconnect with customers as studies show the vast majority of consumers have no desire to shop or interact with brands in the metaverse, and over half say they don't understand it.





Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

