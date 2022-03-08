U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.82
    -18.27 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.53
    -84.85 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,779.02
    -51.94 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.94
    +17.62 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.87
    +7.47 (+6.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,060.70
    +64.80 (+3.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.11
    +1.39 (+5.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8420
    +0.0910 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6770
    +0.3680 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,667.97
    -726.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.02
    +6.52 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.48
    +4.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

VisitOman.om open for business ahead of busy 2022 season

·3 min read

Oman's first integrated digital platform to serve the regional and international B2B travel and tourism sector with instant confirmation on bookings

MUSCAT, Oman, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitOman.om, the Sultanate of Oman's online travel booking gateway for trade partners, has officially launched its booking engine commercially. As the global travel and tourism sector prepares to return to full strength in 2022, VisitOman.om aims to connect the world with Oman's beauty by offering a full Omani travel experience through sustainable partnerships.

Salalah, Oman
Salalah, Oman

VisitOman.om is the country's first authorized integrated digital platform designed specifically to serve the international travel industry. The advanced digital platform offers Business to Business (B2B) partners an innovative solution for inbound travel trade, making it easier to plan, book, and build packages to showcase the full potential of Oman to the world.

Shabib Al Maamari, Visit Oman Managing Director, said, "Our goal is to set uniform standards for regulated routes, trip package inclusions, pricing, clear terms and conditions, and well-defined customer service agreements. The platform offers stimulating business opportunities for our network of partners, while delivering on our aim to drive tourism to Oman and support Oman's position among global travel and tourism markets in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2040."

A win-win proposition for travel trade partners
Featuring advanced digital technology, the platform brings all tourism suppliers together for trade partners in key markets around the world to guarantee instant confirmations for all bookings and create a seamless travel experience, building a complete itinerary from the moment guests board the plane to Oman to the moment they leave.

Creating a bespoke trip of a lifetime
The VisitOman.om team visits operators and suppliers across the country to be able to recommend unique experiences to clients. Whether it is a traditional cooking lesson on a remote mountain, a custom tour or an exclusive experience, the platform offers users the flexibility to access prebuilt packages or create a dynamic trip of a lifetime for their guests. In view of the development of the meetings, incentives and conferences sector, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre is also connected to the platform, linking partners with strategic event and conference organizers all over the world.

Quality guaranteed
Curated through strategic and commercial travel partnerships, the platform connects the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain. Each supplier listed on the platform undergoes a rigorous quality control process to ensure the options presented to clients meet expectations. Users can be reassured that the wide selection of tailored and customizable travel options, including flights, accommodation, transportation, destinations, experiences and restaurants, adhere to the highest standards and represent the country positively each and every time a visitor selects their service.

The VisitOman.om portal is the travel trade's gateway to unlimited experiences. It provides a wealth of quality storytelling information resources to help unlock everything Oman has to offer. As the digital travel booking gateway of the Sultanate of Oman, VisitOman.om makes trade between travel agents and suppliers easier with a seamless digitized booking process. For more information, to register or to connect, please explore VisitOman.om.

About VisitOman.om
VisitOman.om is the Sultanate of Oman's first digitally native and trusted online booking platform. Built for local and international travel industry players, the dynamic and engaging platform offers partners a dynamic solution that makes it easier to list, book, and experience the full potential of Oman.

For more information please contact:

Manal Al Kiyumi
Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre
VisitOman.om
Email: malkiyumi@ocec.om

Sudipta Dasgupta
TRACCS
Email: sudipta.dasgupta@traccs.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visitomanom-open-for-business-ahead-of-busy-2022-season-301498007.html

SOURCE VisitOman.om

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • United Airlines Braces for High Oil Prices

    Airlines are normally able to recoup the majority of a rise in fuel prices through higher fares. But the confluence of the Covid-19 recovery and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent surge in oil prices has the industry in uncharted waters. “There really is no precedent for what is going on right now,” United Airlines […]

  • When Will Disney World Be Too Expensive?

    A trip to the world's most visited theme park resort costs more than ever -- but guests keep paying.

  • Social Media Stars React to Disney's $5,000 Star Wars Hotel

    When Walt Disney released plans for a Star Wars hotel, fans went crazy with joy over what that might entail. Once Disney started showing people what Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World in Florida looked like, they became disenchanted and many early reservations got canceled. The theme park giant faced the same sort of backlash when Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.

  • U.S. Airlines Face Dilemma Over Raising Fares as Fuel Jumps

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. airlines are unlikely to raise fares enough to completely offset jet-fuel costs that are at their highest levels in more than a decade, pulling the industry’s shares down the most in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise a

  • Thousands of Russians stuck in Thailand as sanctions kick in

    Thousands of tourists from Russia are currently stranded in Thailand, officials said on Tuesday, as unprecedented Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine put a squeeze on Russians struggling to find flights and finances. Flight cancellations, a rouble currency in free-fall and payment problems from Russian banks being cut off from the global SWIFT system has left more than 7,000 Russians in limbo in locations like Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi, Thailand's tourism authority chief said.

  • LRT Capital: “Marriott (MAR) is an Excellent Operator with a Somewhat Leveraged Capital Structure”

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +30.47% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy year-to-date, putting its 24-month return to +4.34%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue […]

  • This New Mississippi River Cruise Will Sail Between Memphis and New Orleans and Serve Incredible Southern Cooking

    The new itinerary includes stops in Vicksburg and Natchez in Mississippi, and St. Francisville and Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

  • Ukraine Bookers on Airbnb Get Duped Despite Heartfelt Support

    Many people have expressed solidarity with Ukraine by booking stays on Airbnb that they think are with individual hosts, but often they are sending money to large professional hosts who may not even be located in the war-torn country. That’s because Airbnb listings don’t identify whether the host is a professional or an individual just […]

  • Disney Brings More Pixar to Disney World, Disneyland

    Pixar saved Walt Disney as we know it. First, the then-struggling Mouse House became newly relevant as a film studio by distributing Pixar's early movies. Disney used the Pixar model to rebuild its own animated film division and then as inspiration for live-action adaptations of those movies.

  • Uber shares jump premarket after company raises Q1 guidance, forecasts strong travel season

    Uber Technologies Inc. shares soared 3.9% in premarket trade Monday, after the ride-sharing company raised guidance for the first quarter. The company is now expecting adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to range from $130 million to $150 million, up from previous guidance of $100 million to $130 million. The company said mobility demand "improved significantly" through February, with trips 90% recovered from where they were in February of 2019. "O

  • Start-up airline Breeze plots major expansion this summer

    Startup discount carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will add 35 routes from 10 more cities including some on the West Coast this summer in an aggressive expansion just as jet fuel prices are soaring to an 8-year high. “Fares have got to go up to cover the extra fuel costs, and whenever fares go up, demand suffers a little bit,” Breeze founder David Neeleman said in an interview. Breeze has been flying mostly in the Southeast and East since it began operating last May. Neeleman said the airline will add flights this summer to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida, among other cities.

  • How Much Is a Private Jet: Hourly Rates and Purchase Price

    How much is a private jet? Learn more about expected purchase costs, as well as alternate ways to get the private jet experience without purchasing one.

  • Bali welcomes first foreign tourists after COVID quarantine rule lifted

    Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Monday welcomed its first foreign tourists under relaxed coronavirus rules that no longer require arrivals to quarantine, part of a broader easing of curbs in the Southeast Asian country after infections declined. Known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before COVID-19 struck. Under a pilot programme, fully vaccinated tourists now can skip a mandatory three-day quarantine, though they need to remain on the island for four days.

  • Analyst Report: Airbnb, Inc.

    Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world’s largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb’s platform offered 6 million active accommodation listings in 2021. Listings from the company’s 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities and towns. In 2020, 53% of revenue was from the North American region, 30% from Europe/Middle East/Africa, 10% from Asia-Pacific, and 7% from Latin America (2021 was not provided at the time of the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings release). Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

  • More than 61,000 nights booked in Ukrainian Airbnbs in ‘help locals’ initiative, raising $1.9m

    Airbnb is waiving fees so Ukrainian hosts will receive maximum amount

  • Airbnb Waiving Fees for Rentals Booked To Support Ukraine, but Are There Risks To Donating This Way?

    Thousands of people globally are now using Airbnb to donate to Ukrainians by booking rentals and letting the hosts know that they're not actually visiting, and that these are solely direct donations....

  • Asia-Pacific travel faces bumpy recovery - Booking.com exec

    Travel in Asia-Pacific is trailing the rest of the world and should expect a bumpy recovery, a Booking.com executive said on Monday, as countries in the region have been slower to open borders than other destinations. With North Asian countries still largely restricting entry and Southeast Asian countries reopening cautiously, the region's tourism recovery will not be quick, Laura Houldsworth, the online travel agency's managing director for Asia-Pacific said in an interview. The region should also expect a hit from fewer arrivals from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine triggered a spike in flight cancellations last month.

  • Over $2 Million Raised Through Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine to Support Country amid Russia's Invasion

    Thousands of people worldwide have joined a social media campaign to book vacation rentals on Airbnbs in Ukraine to lend financial support to those impacted by the war