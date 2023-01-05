Visium Technologies Invites Public to Attend Webcast with Technology Partner IREX AI on January 10th

IREX Provides Leading Artificial Intelligence and Video Searchveillance Capabilities for Ethical AI and Public Safety

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies deployed for cyber security, announced today that it has an upcoming webcast scheduled for January 10, 2023 at 2PM EST . Calvin Yadav, the chief executive officer of IREX AI, will be participating in the webcast to present the IREX AI video searchveillance technology platform and how it supports public safety and law enforcement efforts.

You can register in advance for the webinar scheduled for January 10 th at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bkNFTz98RpuEJaNbxadeVQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The webcast will feature an overview of the IREX Ethical artificial intelligence platform and how this technology works together with Visium's TruContextTM graph technology.

"ELI is the future that Smart Cities and Smart Governments are adopting all over the World. IREX could not have asked for a better technology partner than Visium. The global traction ELI has received, is a direct result of the market gap in Ethical AI" - Calvin Yadav, IREX CEO.

"With the sophisticated and pervasive cyber threats that every enterprise faces today, it is critical that a cybersecurity strategy include advanced analytics and visualization capabilities that can add context to the data in real time, enabling confident decisions and for remediations to be applied at speed.

TruContextTM is the most advanced context overlay solution available, delivering our unique overlay technology and enabling context to be applied to any data-set, to include composites of many data-sets fused together that deliver a true end-to-end contextualized picture.

Story continues

"There is no other technology quite like it in the marketplace, and no cyber defense strategy can achieve maximum effectiveness without analytics and visualization capabilities," - Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO.

TruContext is intuitive, allowing analysts and managers of all levels to easily understand rendered results.

Interested investors can sign up for upcoming news and industry updates by going to https://www.visiumtechnologies.com/contact/.

Visium Technologies, Inc., Thursday, January 5, 2023, Press release picture

About IREX AI

IREX is the #1 Ethical AI for Public Safety and Smart Government. IREX allows cities to adapt to ever-changing threats, using Ethical AI technology to combat 21st-century problems such as pandemics, overcrowding, missing children, mass shootings, rising crime rates, and much more.

IREX's mission is to mold cities of the future: safe, comfortable, and sustainable.

To fulfill its mission, IREX empowers city governments, public safety organizations, transportation authorities, and service providers with an Ethical AI and Big Data platform.

IREX connects cameras and sensors to a secure private cloud, analyzing data in real-time and providing vital, proactive opportunities to prevent security and safety incidents.

Contact:

Calvin Yadav, Chief Executive Officer

www.irex.ai

Corporate Office:

29970 Technology Drive

Murrieta, California 92563

Phone: 3301-392-7621

Visium Technologies, Inc., Thursday, January 5, 2023, Press release picture

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=visium+analytics

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734137/Visium-Technologies-Invites-Public-to-Attend-Webcast-with-Technology-Partner-IREX-AI-on-January-10th



