Vislink Adds Jonathan Robbins as Regional Sales Manager for US Market

Mt. Olive, NJ., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality live video in the media, sports & entertainment markets, today announced Jonathan Robbins has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for the United States.



Mr. Robbins brings more than 16 years’ experience selling turnkey broadcast studios, encoders, and video services to clients nationwide. He will focus on the company’s Mobile Viewpoint portfolio of advanced technologies for live video acquisition, contribution and distribution solutions. This includes the AI-powered IQ Sports Producer for capture and streaming of live sports, vPilot automated studio system, TrolleyLive compact transportable studio system with 5G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Starlink connectivity options, and a full range of bonded cellular and 5G offerings.

“With a broad product line that includes the IQ Sports Producer, which allows coverage of games with AI-automated production, 5G WMT backpack encoders for remote contribution, and the recently-announced Cliq miniaturized HEVC transmitter, Vislink’s innovative solutions for news and sports applications have appeal to everyone producing broadcast-quality content,” says Jeroen Dijkhuizen, VP of Global Sales for Vislink. “We are proud to be expanding the Vislink family of products which have been serving the broadcast, government and military markets in the U.S. for decades.”

Jonathan will be part of the Vislink team sponsoring and exhibiting at the upcoming SVG Summit being held December 12-13 in New York City. Vislink will be located in booth #113 and will showcase its broad array of REMI, cloud-based and IP production solutions for live sports content.

