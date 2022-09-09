U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.25
    +30.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,991.00
    +225.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,440.00
    +118.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.40
    +18.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.41
    +0.87 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.70
    +19.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.40 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0107
    +0.0105 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.17
    -1.47 (-5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1638
    +0.0137 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0650
    -2.0220 (-1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,687.76
    +1,490.58 (+7.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.26
    +29.45 (+6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,366.14
    +104.08 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Vislink to Debut Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter at IBC 2022

Vislink Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink Technologies, Inc.

New Compact and Robust OFDM Wireless Video Solution Supports a Range of Applications for Tier 1 Live Event Broadcasts

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, introduces its new Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter at IBC 2022. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite on Stand #1.A63 at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam from September 9-13.

Capable of full 4k or transmission of two HD video services, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides broadcasters with an uncontended wireless video network connection to obtain unique and immersive camera views with complete freedom to roam. It features four stereo pair audio streams in a small form factor. The transmitter is designed with highest quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC low latency encoding capability and is suitable for HDR broadcasts; LMS-T, ISDB-T, DVB-T/T2 Modulation; RS-422 and CAN camera Control system connectivity and an IP Data Pipe to bring full data connectivity to the edge to deliver features such as camera control or communications to 3rd party devices.

“We are thrilled to share our latest wireless camera solutions with IBC attendees,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “The Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter offers users the highest quality, low latency video that are essential for Tier 1 live event broadcasts. With its small form-factor design, production teams can really get creative in delivering unique point-of-view camera angles, which engage the viewing audience like no other. Now that we can deliver on our customers’ desire for more cameras in more locations, we are ensuring that they are not bandwidth restricted in their ambition by equipping this product with a HEVC video compression engine for ultimate bandwidth efficiency.”

With its HEVC capability, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides operators with the flexibility to deliver more camera views in their allocated bandwidth or wirelessly capture content over twice the distance compared to older MPEG-4 devices. In addition to support for Tier 1 live events including delivering shots from body-worn cameras, the wireless transmitters can also support a wide variety of applications including onboard vehicles, PoV cameras and drones.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Nicole Rosen
D. Pagan Communications
nicoler@dpagan.com

Investor Relations:
investors@vislink.com


Recommended Stories

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Rei

  • Musk Says SpaceX Discussed iPhone Satellite Service With Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX held talks with Apple Inc. about using Starlink connectivity for the iPhone maker’s new satellite features, Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe companies have had

  • Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals

    The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a longer effort by the U.S. government to crack down on U.S. contributions to Chinese artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or supercomputing. Last year, U.S. officials put seven Chinese supercomputing entities on an economic blacklist, and last week they banned Nvidia and AMD's chips from export to China "to keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands."

  • Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

    One of the most innovative companies of recent decades could do business with the world's most influential CEO.

  • Globalstar Sinks on Apple Deal. It’s a Case of ‘Buy the Rumor; Sell the News.’

    Apple's iPhone 14 will have some satellite connectivity. The tech giant also has a deal with Globalstar for sat-com. So why is Globalstar stock tanking on the news?

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

    The Merge is likely to cause a drastic reduction in ether's supply, making it a deflationary asset. However, the low network usage may delay the expected bullish effect.

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter aims a not-too-subtle dig at Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Eve Jobs shared the views of many online commentators who don’t think the latest iPhone upgrade is worth it.

  • Apple Watch Ultra seeks to beat Fitbit, Garmin

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses first impressions on some of Apple's newest tech announced Wednesday.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Is the iPhone 14 worth it? Apple CEO Tim Cook made one ‘brilliant move,’ but our verdict might surprise you.

    The basic iPhone starts at $799, the Plus starts at $899, the Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099.

  • Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Smarter watches

    Apple has debuted its latest Apple Watches: the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra.

  • Apple Has a Surprise That Consumers Will Love

    Tech giant Apple has just revealed its new range of iPhones, which will go on sale in the coming days.

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • Should You Buy the New iPhone 14?

    After the launch of the first iPhone in 2007, Apple has released 13 more versions with the new iPhone 14 available Sept. 16, 2022. The iPhone 14 Plus will be available three weeks later on Oct. 7. If you believe what Apple is saying, it is the best one ever.

  • GameStop Stock: NFTs and Blockchain Won't Fix a Dying Business

    GameStop sells video games (software), hardware and accessories (consoles and related items), and collectibles. Anyone with a decent internet connection can download the latest games from their living room via each console's digital marketplace.

  • Does Ethereum's Merge Make ETH a Must-Have Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency isn't the easiest thing to understand - there are a lot of moving parts, and it involves math and computing concepts that most people just don't get. Well, if you're struggling, there's bad news - one prominent cryptocurrency is … Continue reading → The post Does Ethereum's Merge Make ETH a Must-Have Cryptocurrency? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Construction Aggregates Firm Is Sitting Pretty

    In yesterday's monthly call we talked about liking the Vulcan Materials Co. chart, as this recent pullback presents an excellent opportunity to add more shares. We see this stock moving nicely higher today on good turnover as the indicators have started to turn bullish.

  • T-Mobile announces $14 billion share-buyback program

    T-Mobile US Inc. announced that its board of directors has authorized up to $14 billion in buybacks, in a move that shows how the telecommunications industry has evolved in recent years.

  • Apple didn’t raise prices on iPhones

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Thursday’s Apple iPhone 14 unveiling and why the company won’t be raising the price on its latest products despite inflation.