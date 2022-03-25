U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Vislink Schedules Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vislink Technologies, Inc.
·1 min read
  • VISL
Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Mt. Olive, NJ, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will issue its full year 2021 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Vislink will host a live video conference call to discuss its 2021 results on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central) which will be followed by Q&A. The conference call will be accessible at the following link: https://marketscale.com/live/vislink/. An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
investors@vislink.com


