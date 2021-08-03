U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.66
    +33.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.45
    +263.29 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,742.40
    +61.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.01
    +6.51 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.70
    -0.56 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0770
    -0.2320 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,169.85
    -1,328.47 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.10
    -12.34 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

VISLINK SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE

Vislink Technologies, Inc.
·1 min read

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (“the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, plans to release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after close of business on Monday, August 16, 2021. Company management will host a live webcast on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial and operating results and provide a general business update. This webcast will be live at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KoGIXF8K. Investors will be able to submit questions during the webcast.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of a terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Chris Shea
chris.shea@vislink.com / investors@vislink.com

Media Relations:
Chris Shea
chris.shea@vislink.com


