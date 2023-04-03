U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    +130.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,192.25
    -109.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    +4.51 (+5.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.70
    +8.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    +0.0230 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    +0.65 (+3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1070
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,119.57
    -144.57 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.06
    +0.86 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.72
    +37.98 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Vista Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Charis Holdings, Inc.

Vista Bank
·3 min read

Vista Bank Dallas Corporate Headquarters

Vista Bank's corporate headquarters are located at 5840 W. Northwest Highway, near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway in Preston Center. In addition executive offices, there is a full-service Banking Center on the first floor. Vista's drive-through location is conveniently located around the corner off Preston Road in Highland Park.
Vista Bank's corporate headquarters are located at 5840 W. Northwest Highway, near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway in Preston Center. In addition executive offices, there is a full-service Banking Center on the first floor. Vista's drive-through location is conveniently located around the corner off Preston Road in Highland Park.

John D. Steinmetz, Vista Bank Chief Executive Officer

Named Vice-Chairman of the holding company Vista Bancshares in 2018, John D. Steinmetz is laser-focused on continually increasing shareholder value. Since taking the helm, Steinmetz has ensured responsible, disciplined organic growth approaching 700% in the last decade. A 2022 DCEO Financial Executive Award Nominee for Outstanding Public Service, 2021 DCEO Dallas 500 recipient, 2019 Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) Most-Admired CEO, 2018 honoree of the DBJ and Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 programs, John’s leadership earned the Bank the multiple listings on the SMU Cox School of Business Dallas 100, and Dallas Business Journal’s Middle-Market 50 list. Steinmetz is a member of the Young Professionals Organization (YPO), the Dallas Museum of Art's Budget &amp; Finance Committee, and serves on the Dallas Citizens Council’s Board of Directors.
Named Vice-Chairman of the holding company Vista Bancshares in 2018, John D. Steinmetz is laser-focused on continually increasing shareholder value. Since taking the helm, Steinmetz has ensured responsible, disciplined organic growth approaching 700% in the last decade. A 2022 DCEO Financial Executive Award Nominee for Outstanding Public Service, 2021 DCEO Dallas 500 recipient, 2019 Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) Most-Admired CEO, 2018 honoree of the DBJ and Fort Worth Business Press 40 Under 40 programs, John’s leadership earned the Bank the multiple listings on the SMU Cox School of Business Dallas 100, and Dallas Business Journal’s Middle-Market 50 list. Steinmetz is a member of the Young Professionals Organization (YPO), the Dallas Museum of Art's Budget & Finance Committee, and serves on the Dallas Citizens Council’s Board of Directors.

Dallas, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within 61 days of filing the definitive agreement, Vista Bancshares, Inc. ("Vista"), the holding company for Vista Bank, received regulatory approval to acquire Charis Holdings, Inc. ("Charis") and its subsidiary, Charis Bank.  Today Vista Bank announced that it has officially closed that transaction.

Charis' robust core deposit base, high-growth market locations, talented workforce, and community-leading investors expand Vista Bank's footprint and lending ability while maintaining the Bank's commitment to responsible growth and strategic M&A.

The transaction creates a combined community banking franchise with approximately $1.9 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in deposits, and $1.4 billion in gross loans.  The combined companies will have 193 total employees and 16 Banking Center locations throughout Texas.

Already named one of North Texas’ top commercial lenders, scaling Vista empowers the Entrepreneurs' Bank to serve even more small and middle-market companies statewide.

"The closing of this transaction brings together two top-tier North Texas-headquartered banks,” said John D. Steinmetz, Vista Bank Chief Executive Officer. "Both Banks have century-old legacies of navigating the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Great Recession, and the recent pandemic. I’m confident with our combined diverse asset portfolio, strategic investment strategy, and institutional knowledge, we are well-positioned for continued responsible, organic growth. That said, we remain open to additional M&A opportunities as our board and boards around the state seek to create value for their shareholders.”

The conversion of the Charis Family of Banks' systems and accounts is scheduled for later this year. Charis’ clients will now have access to all 16 Vista Bank Banking Center locations throughout Texas, and Vista Bank will update all Charis clients with information regarding the conversion of their accounts in the coming months.

 

About Vista Bank

Best known as the Entrepreneurs' Bank, Vista Bank serves North, Central, and West Texas markets through its 16 Banking Center locations and emerging digital presence. With 193 team members, approximately $1.9 billion in assets, and a rich 111-year history of “Entrepreneurs Banking Entrepreneurs,” Vista operates more like a start-up than a traditional bank, offering innovative solutions to personal and commercial clients while never sacrificing the top priority – putting People First. Learn more about Vista Bank, consistently recognized regionally and nationally as a top-rated financial institution, leading commercial Bank, best workplace, best leadership team, and best in customer service.

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Cathy Landtroop Vista Bank media@vistabank.com Matt Willis Vista Bank investorrelations@vistabank.com


Recommended Stories

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Key Economic Data; Tesla Slides On Deliveries Miss

    Dow Jones futures rose Monday ahead of key economic data. Tesla dropped after Q1 deliveries missed estimates.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, WWE, Life Storage, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and WWE is being acquired by Endeavor.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Chinese stocks face Micron test of nerves after Alibaba delivers US$84 billion feel-good 'peace' rally

    The rally in Alibaba Group Holding is reassuring stock analysts that Beijing's regulatory crackdown is over. That may not reduce the risk premium in the Chinese stock market just yet, as Beijing's investigation into Micron Technology memory chips has opened a new front in the US-China tech war. China last week announced a cybersecurity investigation into the local sales of the US memory chips maker, targeting a US company for the first time in response to US export curbs on advanced chips and ge

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Chevron, Energy Stocks Surge After OPEC+ Surprise Production Cut

    Energy stocks rallied with oil prices Monday after OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut Sunday.

  • Tesla and the Curious Case of the Confusing Consensus

    Tesla misses delivery estimates. No, Tesla beats delivery estimates. Nothing is ever easy with Tesla these days.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • 10 Stocks Consistently Shower Investors With Big Gains In April

    April is one of the best months of the year for S&P 500 investors. And some stocks keep handing investors big gains during the month.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Bed Bath Begins Three-Week Countdown to Possible Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. almost two months to raise $360 million in emergency financing from a hedge fund positioned to profit from the deal. It wasn’t enough. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Onc

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.