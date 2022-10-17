U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Vista Continues to Strengthen U.S. Position Following Q3 Growth of VistaJet and XO

VistaJet International Ltd
·4 min read

VistaJet

Aircraft
Aircraft

XO

Digital marketplace
Digital marketplace

U.S. remains Vista’s strongest growth region 
accounting for 64% of hours sold in the third quarter

New York, October 17, 2022: Vista Global Holding (Vista), the world’s largest On Demand business aviation provider, provides an update on its U.S. operations following a successful third quarter across its market leading VistaJet and XO brands.

The U.S. remains the Group’s strongest and fastest-growing region, with sales up 185% in the first nine months of 2022 over the same period in 2021. In the third quarter alone, the region contributed 64% of the Group’s total hours sold, with 70% of U.S hours sold in the quarter attributable to new VistaJet Program Members — accelerating new client memberships to the highest number in its history. This follows the investment in Ohio-based Jet Edge in H1 2022, providing Vista with additional client coverage, infrastructure, and scale to support its growing client base and demand across North America.

Members continue to put their trust in Vista’s subscription and On Demand offerings guaranteeing access to flexible and secure flying solutions. Vista’s recent announcement of its VistaJet VJ25 membership and streamlined XO Membership demonstrates the simplification and client centric focus of the Group’s membership offerings. The new XO Shared Membership joins the portfolio as the most accessible option available to fly private by the seat.

Thomas Flohr, Vista’s Founder and Chairman said: The U.S. is an incredibly dynamic market, and we are seeing huge growth in the region as Members and new clients turn to Vista’s trusted brands and extensive global fleet for a superior end-to-end flying experience. To maintain our strong momentum, we will continue to invest in our expert team, provide greater accessibility and availability to all of our aircraft, and accelerate innovations across our flying solutions to ensure our Members are getting the very best value every time they choose to fly with Vista, anytime, anywhere around the globe. Vista clients love buying our simple subscription and not having to invest into CapEx for fractions or full aircraft.

The positive performance across the VistaJet and XO brands reflects Vista’s full commitment and investment across the globe and in particular North America. Members are benefiting from access to the Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft, half of which are based throughout the region, to meet demand and ensure global reach to anywhere in the world. The Vista Members’ fleet includes the game-changing Global 7500, Global 5000, G450, Challenger 605, Challenger 350, Citation X/XLS jets, and more. Clients also have access to an additional 2,100 alliance aircraft, which are instantly bookable through XO’s advanced digital app.

The Group’s ability to meet the highest global standards in service is made possible by its expanding team of over 4,000 dedicated and passionate experts. The continued investment in talent and extensive training programs will ensure long-term sustainable success across every corner of the globe.

As part of the company's growth and innovation initiatives, it maintains its commitment to cleaner aviation, standing by VistaJet’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025. Earlier this year the company published its “Action Handbook for Change in Business Aviation” to encourage collaboration and transparency across the industry and has since progressively encouraged over 85% of its Members to opt-in to its carbon offsetting program, in addition to taking a multi-step approach that includes investment in SAF and technological advancements to reduce emissions.

— Ends —

About Vista
Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and membership solutions; and cutting-edge technology. The Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.
More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Contact
press@vistaglobal.com

Vista Global Holding Limited (“Vista”) does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista holds non-controlling minority stakes in XOJET Aviation, GMJ Air Shuttle, JetSelect, Western Air Charter, Red Wing Aviation and Talon Air.

 

Attachments


